LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Team Competitive Edge Strikes Again, Adding World Champion Phillip Brumme

sport karate
Phillip Brumme
Photo Courtesy: Phillip Brumme


Team Competitive Edge has made their second big move in less than a week by picking up world champion Phillip Brumme. The 16-year-old Houston native is one of the top young talents in the sport, coming off of a 14-17 boys CMX weapons grand championship at the Compete Internationals in February. His résumé also includes an overall grand championship at the 2021 Pan American Internationals and an appearance in the coveted ISKA Night of Champions finals at the 2021 U.S. Open. He is ranked by Black Belt Magazine as a top five competitor in both the junior CMX forms and weapons divisions.

He is considered the top kama competitor in his division and immediately gives the Competitive Edge roster yet another overall grand championship contender. His world class tricking ability and diverse skillset will make him an instrumental part of Competitive Edge's two-time world championship demonstration team that will seek a title defense this July. Brumme is expected to make his debut for the team at the upcoming Ocean State Grand Nationals.

Official Media Release from Team Competitive Edge on Facebook:

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

9 Keys to Delivering a Knockout Punch in Self-Defense

self defense
9 Keys to Delivering a Knockout Punch in Self-Defense
When you’ve studied the martial arts for half a century; you’ve served as a soldier, a street cop, a SWAT officer, a counterterrorist agent, a bodyguard and a private security officer; and you’ve taught warriors from a variety of fighting systems in 20 countries, you’re bound to discover some of the truths of combat.
Keep ReadingShow less

John Wayne Parr Wins Fan Vote For Final ONE X $50,000 Performance Bonus

one championship
John Wayne Parr
cdn.asianmma.com / ONE Championship
John Wayne Parr’s legendary career came to a close inside the ONE Championship Circle on Saturday, March 26, at ONE X. But “The Gunslinger” still came away a big winner on Wednesday when it was announced the Aussie won the fan vote for the final $50,000 performance bonus.
Keep ReadingShow less