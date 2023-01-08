UFC Veteran Phil Baroni Arrested for Murder
January 08 | 2023
Phil Baroni, who, in a 20-year mixed martial arts career fought for every major organization in the sport, was arrested Sunday in Mexico for the murder of his girlfriend. First reported by the Mexican news outlet Tribuna de la Bahia, Baroni contacted local law enforcement telling them his girlfriend, identified only as "Paola," was unconscious in their hotel room in the town of San Pancho.
Baroni allegedly gave a statement to the police that the pair had been smoking marijuana and drinking beer when she admitted having sex with another man. Baroni threw her into the shower where she fell and hit her head. He then helped her into bed and went to get her beer and cigarettes but on returning found her unresponsive and contacted the authorities.
Baroni, 46, made his professional MMA debut in 2000 and entered the UFC in just his second fight. During his career he fought UFC champions Dave Menne, Evan Tanner and Frank Shamrock, the latter for the Strikeforce middleweight title. He also fought for Pride, One FC and Bellator during his career. His last fight came in China in 2019.
