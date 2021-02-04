PFL Announces Featherweight and Lightweight Rosters
After missing 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Professional Fighters League announced their featherweight and lightweight rosters for the 2021 season, set to begin on April 23 and be shown across ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Featherweight will see two-time season champion Lance Palmer return seeking a three-peat as division winner.
The lightweight division returns its own two-time champion, Brazilian Natan Schulte. Joining Schulte for the season will be former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The PFL is unique among mixed martial arts promotions featuring a regular season followed by a playoff format akin to that used in professional team sports.