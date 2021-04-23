Fans can watch PFL on MMA TV

Mixed Martial Arts fans will be able to watch elite international athletes competing for the Professional Fighter's League $6 million prizes on MMA TV in a multi-year deal.

Now in its third season, the keenly anticipated PFL contest gets underway in Atlantic City on 23rd April across six weight classes, including the pioneering 155-pound women's division. British athlete Brendan Loughnane will be making his PFL tournament debut and will be in good company; former UFC Champions Anthony Pettis and Fabricio Werdum will be competing, along with ex Bellator World Champion Rory MacDonald and Kamaru Usman's brother Mohammed. They'll be joined by previous PFL Champions Lance Palmer, Natan Schulte, Emiliano Sordi, Ali Isaev and double Olympic Gold Medallist Kayla Harrison.


Each of the 48 fighters will be in the cage at least twice during the regular season's six events during April, May and June, which start at 2230 BST. Those with the most points will then progress to the PFL Playoffs in August, culminating in the Championship finale. The six PFL World Champions in each weight division will each receive $1 million.

PFL Roster

MMA TV founder Siju Roseje commented: "Fans of UFC and MMA will love the PFL because the high profile fighters are in their prime and it's about performing on the night rather than talking the talk, unlike other MMA promotions. It has the thrill of the FA Cup because you can never count out the underdog as everyone's hungry for the cash prize, you only need four wins. You can never predict the outcome in PFL, that's what makes it so exciting to watch."

Fans can watch PFL fights for free as part of a 7 day trial on the MMA TV App and thereafter each fight can be purchased on a PPV basis with the events streaming on demand on MMA TV after they've taken place, along with build up and previous PFL seasons. It'll be the first time that MMA fans will be able to view next-gen stats via the SmartCage™ platform and Cagenomics™ technology.

Pettis Collard

More than 30 million people have been streaming world class fights across MMA TV's pay per view, subscription, YouTube and social media channels. The channel secured exclusive rights to stream ONE Championship in the UK, and a groundbreaking deal was recently reached with Mobile Billing meaning fans can access and pay for MMA TV fights by pushing a single button on their phone. The ch annel's surge in popularity has also resulted in an agreement with Samsung TV whereby those who own recent Samsung sets can view MMA TV content at their leisure.

Siju Roseje launched MMA TV to provide a platform for the top MMA talent to showcase their skills and attract investment and promotional partners to themselves and the industry. For more information please visit www.mmatv.com

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Ronda Rousey: "Pow! Four Months Pregnant"

Ronda Rousey, who put women's mixed martial arts on the map, and her husband, former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne, announced via video Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together. Rousey said she's four months pregnant telling viewers, "I've been pregnant since January so four months. Woo! Baby bump."

The child's gender was not revealed but Rousey said she's due on September 22 and indicated they'll be sharing more information later.

Fresh Coat of Paint - Still Showtime (MMA Blog)

Pick one of the very best and most memorable moments of your life. The biggest one, maybe. The birth of a child? Graduation? Opening a business? The wedding day? Your first car? Were you able to record those moments in something other than brain matter?

Alright, now imagine having a bunch of those moments or events that are not only big, they are infamous. You will always hear folks with gray hair talk about remembering where they were when major catastrophic events took place in history. This writer watched the televised fight live when the legendary Showtime Kick was introduced to the mainstream MMA fan. The kick in which Anthony Pettis pulled a Keanu Reeves Matrix move and defied gravity to kick Benson Henderson in the face while practically running off of the cage horizontally at WEC 53 like a motorcycle with a clown on it at the circus. By the way, had that kick happened in a movie, it would have been called unrealistic. And also by the way, it looked better than any specially effected move in any of those movies. Pettis would later beat Henderson to win the world title at lightweight in the UFC too – in Milwaukee, no less. No need to pity Henderson though. He not only retained legend status in the sport by winning and defending that same belt later, but he is attributed (weekly) with changing the game with the dreaded calf kick – which has stunted the growth of quite a few title runs itself.

