Pacheco Upsets Harrison at PFL Championships
November 28 | 2022
The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco as she defeated Kayla Harrison for the 2022 women's lightweight championship of the Professional Fighters League Friday in New York City. Having previously dropped two unanimous decisions to Harrison, Pacheco was able flip the script capturing a close unanimous decision by a 48-47 margin on all three scorecards in the five round bout.
In other championship action, Brendan Loughnane stopped Bubba Jenkins in the fourth to claim the PFL featherweight title, Ante Delija stopped Matheus Scheffel in the first to capture the heavyweight title, Olivier Aubin-Mercier knocked out Steven Ray in the second to take the lightweight championship, Sadibou Sy won a unanimous decision over Dilano Taylor to gain the welterweight title and Rob Wilkinson stopped Omari Akhmedov in two for the light heavyweight championship.
From Your Site Articles
- Harrison Cruises to Another Million Dollar PFL Title ›
- PFL to Return in 2021 ›
- Harrison Dominates, Werdum Loses Weird One at PFL ›
Related Articles Around the Web