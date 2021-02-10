PFL Names Men's Heavy, Women's Lightweight Rosters
The Professional Fighters League continues to release roster information for their upcoming 2021 season naming their men's heavyweight and women's lightweight divisions on Tuesday. The heavyweight division will see the return of unbeaten defending champion Ali Isaev. It will also feature newcomer, and former UFC heavyweight titlist, Fabricio Werdum.
The women's lightweight division will see the return of the PFL's most recognizable champion. After dropping down to featherweight to take a fight for the Invicta promotion last November, two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison goes back to 155 pounds to defend her 2019 PFL lightweight championship. The two divisions are scheduled to debut May 6.