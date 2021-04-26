Upsets Abound in PFL Season Debut

mixed martial arts
PFL 2021
cdn.vox-cdn.com

Friday night's Professional Fighters League season debut featured major upsets in three of the evening's featured fights including former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis' decision loss to Clay Collard in the main event. Despite going just 6-8 in his last five years with the UFC, Pettis was a heavy favorite but got himself in trouble early failing to land a cartwheel kick in the first round which left him on his back taking punishment. The second round went even worse as he was dropped twice by punches. Though Pettis did manage to score a knockdown with a roundhouse kick in the final round, it was too little too late as he lost the unanimous decision.

In the co-main event two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte surprisingly lost a decision to UFC and Bellator alum Marcin Held. But arguably the biggest upset was suffered by two-time PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer, who came into his fight with Bubba Jenkins riding an 11 fight win streak but left on the losing end of a unanimous decision. All three losers still remain alive to make the playoffs in the PFL's season long format, though.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Why do We Ride this Brutal Rollercoaster? (MMA Opinion)

mixed martial arts
Chris Weidman Leg
cdn.vox-cdn.com

Full disclosure: This writer cried twice because of two moments in UFC 261.

At the time of this writing, the prognosis of Chris Weidman is not yet known. So, it is with full and total respect we continue here. His horrific injury was one moment and Rose Namajunas' amazing headkick knockout victory over the terrifying Zhang Weili to win back the belt was the other. To be clear – it is a full-grown man that cried we are talking about who is alright admitting that.

Keep Reading Show less

Ranking Past UFC Stars' Performance in ONE Championship

mixed martial arts
John Lineker
cdn.vox-cdn.com

The shark-infested waters of ONE Championship has been on display in recent years and past UFC athletes have found that out the hard way.

75% of those making the switch to Asia's largest sports media property have tasted defeat. 63% of those have been stopped before the bouts could get to the judge's scorecards with 57% of the finishes coming by way of knockout.

The talent of ONE is off-the-charts and there are no easy bouts laid out for anyone.

Here is a look at the top performers who have stepped inside ONE's Circle in recent years.

Keep Reading Show less