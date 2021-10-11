Petrosyan, Superbon Compete For Inaugural Featherweight Gold At ONE First Strike
#1-ranked Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan, widely regarded as the greatest kickboxer to ever compete, will attempt to extend his legacy against #2-ranked Superbon.
"The Doctor's" ONE tenure has already been spectacular. The Armenian-Italian captured the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix before following it up with a clear-cut victory over Davit Kiria this past February.
Meanwhile, in July, Thai superstar Superbon clinched his spot in the title match by upending Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong at ONE: No Surrender. In a closely contested battle of pound-for-pound greats, Superbon came out on the other end.
"He is a super tough opponent. Everyone knows that he is very good with his legs. His technique is amazing. He has really good timing and is a well-rounded athlete," Petrosyan told ONE about his matchup with Superbon.
"I just need to keep the focus on what I have to do. I think my boxing skills are better. But if you don't show it inside the ring, it doesn't mean anything. Let's see."
It is precisely that focus and drive that will make this title tilt a must-see for martial arts fans. The two best featherweights, on the global stage, competing for the ultimate prize in the sport. There is nothing more exciting than seeing the all-time greats do what they do best, and ONE: First Strike is the next chance fans have to witness greatness at work.
ONE: First Strike airs on Bleacher Report at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 15.
Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon | Main Event Fight PreviewThings are getting HEATED 👀🔥 Preview the titanic showdown between Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title...
