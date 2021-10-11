Petrosyan, Superbon Compete For Inaugural Featherweight Gold At ONE First Strike

Petrosyan vs Superbon
At ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15, ONE Championship's top two ranked featherweights will look each other in the eye and compete for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

#1-ranked Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan, widely regarded as the greatest kickboxer to ever compete, will attempt to extend his legacy against #2-ranked Superbon.

"The Doctor's" ONE tenure has already been spectacular. The Armenian-Italian captured the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix before following it up with a clear-cut victory over Davit Kiria this past February.

Meanwhile, in July, Thai superstar Superbon clinched his spot in the title match by upending Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong at ONE: No Surrender. In a closely contested battle of pound-for-pound greats, Superbon came out on the other end.

"He is a super tough opponent. Everyone knows that he is very good with his legs. His technique is amazing. He has really good timing and is a well-rounded athlete," Petrosyan told ONE about his matchup with Superbon.

"I just need to keep the focus on what I have to do. I think my boxing skills are better. But if you don't show it inside the ring, it doesn't mean anything. Let's see."

It is precisely that focus and drive that will make this title tilt a must-see for martial arts fans. The two best featherweights, on the global stage, competing for the ultimate prize in the sport. There is nothing more exciting than seeing the all-time greats do what they do best, and ONE: First Strike is the next chance fans have to witness greatness at work.

ONE: First Strike airs on Bleacher Report at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 15.

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon | Main Event Fight Preview

Things are getting HEATED 👀🔥 Preview the titanic showdown between Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title...
MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

news
Justin Thornton
www.nydailynews.com
Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Karate Combat Part 2

karate
Karate Combat
www.fightmag.com.au

With the popularity of the UFC, do you think the audience for Karate Combat is similar, or are you trying to reach a whole new demographic?

There's definitely a lot of overlap in prospective fanbases, but I think Karate Combat actually has wider overall appeal. A lot of fight fans don't enjoy watching the grappling element of MMA, for example. I've also heard a surprising number of people talk about feeling put off by the way MMA is presented - the tone of it is very different from the traditional martial arts.

Fury KOs Wilder in Boxing Heavyweight Classic

news
Fury Wilder Boxing
thumbor.forbes.com / Chase Stevens

Tyson Fury KOs Deontay Wilder In Instant Classic, But Wilder Manages To Save His Reputation

In one of the all time great heavyweight championship fights, Britain's Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy fight in Las Vegas. The pair fought to a draw in 2018, then Fury dominated and stopped Wilder in their rematch last year. But Wilder rebounded from that first loss of his career to put on a display of grit Saturday night.
