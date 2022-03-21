LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Penn State Cruises to Another NCAA Wrestling Championship

news
Penn State Wrestling
Pittsburg Post Gazette / 9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa49ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com
Penn State tied an NCAA record producing five individual titles on their way to capturing the 2022 Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit, Saturday. It was legendary coach Cael Sanderson's ninth national crown in the last 11 tournaments as his team finished 36.5 points ahead of runner-up Michigan in the standings.

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean all took individual titles. Gable Steveson, who won the 285 lb. title at last year's NCAA Championships returned to defend his crown and was voted the most outstanding wrestler at this year's tournament in what may be his final appearance as a competitive wrestler. Having also captured the heavyweight gold medal at last year's Olympic wrestling competition in Japan, Steveson has already announced he will be entering professional wrestling with the WWE.

