Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT Tyron Woodley in Rematch

mixed martial arts
Woodley Paul 2
Photo Courtesy: Showtime

Jake "The Problem Child" Paul has knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the 6th round of their highly-anticipated rematch. Paul won their first bout earlier this year via split decision, and after Tommy Fury backed out of their December 18th matchup Tyron Woodley stepped up to the plate for his opportunity at revenge. The match lacked offense for much of the early rounds, but Paul landed a devastating right hook that stiffened Woodley and sent him to the canvas for good. The YouTube star-turned-boxer continues his undefeated disruption of the boxing world.

WATCH: Tyron Woodley Knocked Out by Jake Paul

Video Courtesy: Showtime PPV and Kevin Thang via Twitter

Serrano Jake Paul

Photo Courtesy: MMAFighting.com

In the co-main event, established boxers entered the ring as unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano pummeled Miriam Gutierrez for ten thrilling rounds in the lightweight division. Serrano continued an unbeaten streak that has lasted nearly a decade, but Gutierrez gained the respect of fans everywhere for her unbelievable toughness. Despite numerous flurries of combinations including massive headshots and over 50 grueling body shots from Serrano to Gutierrez, the underdog continued marching forward and landing counterstrikes. When the dust settled, Serrano had still out-struck Gutierrez by a vast margin and the seven-division champion earned a dominant unanimous decision win.

Gore Williams

Photo Courtesy: USA Today

In another notable celebrity match, former NBA All-Star Deron Williams outlasted the NFL's third all-time leading rusher Frank Gore after four rounds of exhibition competition. The six inch reach advantage of Williams was evident early as he landed a right hand down the pipe and was very effective with his jab. The gridiron-toughened Gore absorbed the impact every time and was able to land big shots of his own throughout the fight. There was drama in round two after Williams pushed Gore nearly out of the ring, and Gore returned the favor by pushing Williams on the following clash. The turning point came later when Gore was seemingly caught off guard by an attack from Williams out of the clinch. Gore held himself up using the ropes and it was ruled a knockdown, ultimately leading to a split-decision win for the 2x Olympic gold medalist point guard.

