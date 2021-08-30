Jake Paul Defeats Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley

Social media influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul has defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. The back-and-forth match ended with a split decision (78-74, 77-75, 75-77) that lifts Paul's professional boxing record to 4-0 with three knockouts.

In his last bout, Paul took down another former UFC fighter by knocking out Ben Askren in the first round. Many expected the 39-year-old Woodley to defeat Paul because of his substantially better striking game than Askren. Despite landing a few big shots, Woodley was unable to stop “The Problem Child".

Near the end of the match, Nate Diaz tweeted “these guys both suck", fueling speculation that Paul's next boxing opponent may be another notable UFC fighter.

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
Chikadze Stops Barboza at UFC Fight Night

Chikadze Stops Barboza at UFC Fight Night
Giga Chikadze continued his unbeaten run in the UFC stopping veteran Edson Barboza in the third round of their UFC on ESPN 30 featherweight main event Saturday night from Las Vegas. Two of the best kickers in the sport engaged in a kicking duel for much of the bout with Barboza landing some hard leg kicks while Chikadze scored several punishing body kicks. But it was the punches that finally won it in the third as Chikadze follow a knee to the body with a right hand to the head that staggered Barboza. After a scramble on the ground they returned to their feet where a final flurry of punches from Chikadze quickly ended matters.
The Chinese Connection

A Critical Look at Chojun Miyagi's Landmark 1936 Lecture on the Origins of Karate

We know that karate was developed in the Ryukyu Islands, an archipelago located southwest of Japan. The largest of the Ryukyu is, of course, Okinawa.

The people of the Ryukyu shared a common ancestry with the people of Japan and spoke a language, called Uchinaguchi, that had a common origin with the language of Japan. This is why many of the words we use in karate are actually Uchinaguchi words. Before 1429, there were three warring factions on Okinawa: Hokuzan (literally, "northern mountain"), Chuzan ("middle mountain") and Nanzan ("southern mountain"). In 1429 Chuzan emerged victorious, and all the Ryukyu Islands became unified under its first king, Sho Hashi.But precisely when on this timeline did karate develop? The origins of the art are obscure — and have been made even more so by the passage of time and the spread of myths and misconceptions. Gichin Funakoshi, the father of modern karate, addressed this subject:"

