LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Partner Training and Learning Martial Arts Online

training tips
BJJ partner training
Shutterstock / koldo_studio
You can learn just about anything online. I remember taking my car in for service and, after I balked at the cost of the repair, the mechanic showed me half a dozen YouTube videos that taught the viewer how to do the repair the mechanic wanted to charge me for. I thought, Why not give it a try?

I did. It worked.

It wasn’t that long ago — to me, anyway — when there were videotapes that you could send away for to learn karate, kung fu and other martial arts. In addition, there were distance-learning programs that allowed you to record yourself doing the material you learned from the tapes, mail in your own VHS and get ranked. Black belt via mail order.

Things have progressed a great deal since then, and now you can study virtually any martial art online. Is it a valid way to learn? Yes, but there is a caveat: You need to have a partner.

Learning Technique and Form

Why bother learning online at all if you still need a partner? Well, if you follow the 80/20 rule, it makes sense. This means that 80 percent of martial arts training is done alone, learning movements and techniques, practicing drills for speed and agility, and using apparatus such as bags and dummies for striking, punching, throwing and grappling. These are all things a student can (and should) do without a partner — whether training online or not.

Partner Training

  • Find out if there are any students in your online program who live nearby.
  • Start a meetup group through social media.
  • Determine if you have any friends who study martial arts and are interested in letting you practice your material on them. In turn, they get to practice their material on you. Depending on the person’s skill level, you might end up learning two arts using this method.
  • If you are studying online because your preferred martial arts school is too far away, see if you can make periodic visits to a school that teaches the same style. Whether this is allowed will be up to the teacher, of course, and you should always be honest about your intentions and respect the instructor’s policies.

Online training offers a great opportunity to learn different martial arts from talented teachers you might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn from. Follow the programs and do the drills — and don’t forget to pair up with a good partner so you can maximize your chance of being successful.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

ONE Lights Out Full Card

one championship
ONE Lights Out MMA
cdn.onefc.com
ONE Championship has released its full card for ONE: Lights Out, airing live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11.
Keep ReadingShow less

7 Deadly Sins of Street Fighting: Technique or Attribute Greed

street fighting
Author Matt Numrich executes a head butt on his training partner.

Matt Numrich (right)

Read Part 1, on range gluttony in the martial arts, here.

Some self-defense practitioners and martial artists lack balance in their training. One month, they might focus on technique development and the next month on attribute development.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Black Belt Podcast  Michael Jai White's PIO (Podcast Info On)

entertainment
Michael Jai White
blackbeltmag.com

To embolden unification between the different facets of traditional martial arts, the reality of what they are and are not, and the alignment of the sport’s nature of fighting tournaments, which is partially rooted in China’s Qin dynasty’s (221 BC-206 BC) combat sport dalei tai, in partnership with Black Belt Magazine’s podcasts, world class martial artists frankly share their wisdom and knowledge with the profoundly thought-provoking, multi-stylist martial artist and martial philosopher, Harinder Singh.

Keep ReadingShow less