Taekwondo Debuts at Tokyo Paralympics

tae kwon do
Para TKD
www.paralympic.org
Taekwondo debuted as a Paralympic sport appearing on the schedule for the first time Thursday at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza made history claiming the first ever gold medal by winning the women's 49 kg class. Brazil's Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato also captured the men's 61 kg division. Zakia Khudadadi, who garnered headlines in escaping from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to compete in Tokyo, lost in the day's opening match, though she did become just the second Afghan woman to ever participate in the Paralympics.

Paralympic taekwondo is for athletes who have a certain level of physical impairment, typically from the impairment or loss of an arm. As in standard Olympic taekwondo points are scored by kicks to the body, which has a chest protector, though head kicks are not allowed. It is the first full-contact striking sport ever contested at the Paralympics. It takes its place alongside Paralympic judo, which is contested by visually impaired athletes.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Five Tips to Dramatically Improve Your Martial Art Training

training tips
Martial Arts
themmaguru.com

Have you heard of The Penny Challenge?

It's a financial plan to build your budget; on the first day, you simply deposit a single penny in a savings jar and each subsequent day, you add one cent to the amount you deposited the day before. In other words, day two is when you put in two pennies and day three is when you put in three more.

If you did this for a year, the last day of the challenge would only involve putting $3.65 in the savings jar. But, inside the jar itself, you would have saved nearly $700 ($667.95 to be exact)!

The lesson: kids don't just have to sell lemonade or mow lawns in order to stash away some moolah.

Well that, and also you could learn that the smallest actions we take can have enormous rewards when consistency is kept.

This is especially true for a lifelong journey such as martial arts training. There are numerous small tasks we can take as martial artists that affect how we perform and excellence is often found in simple habitual attention to these nuances.

Let's look at a list of five actions we can consistently take which will transform your abilities and skills!

Keep Reading Show less

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

martial arts training
Donnie Yen
pbs.twimg.com
Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
Keep Reading Show less

Taming the Mustang Spirit:Why Martial Arts is Great for Children with ADHD

martial arts
Child martial artist
activeforlife.com

Part 1 of a two-part series

In my teaching career, I spent close to 20 years mentoring human mustangs: Smart, spastic, and energy-charged children. Some with attention deficit with hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Some with just too much sugar in their bellies.

More than a few children with ADHD bowed into my Taekwondo classes over the years. Today I can spot them easily: Mostly male, they are rail thin. Uber energetic. Excited and talkative, spouting a million questions and usually not waiting for an answer before making the next observation. They need lots of refocusing and redirecting. Some instructors deem them problem students, find them annoying, and lose patience. Teachers want these children to act like their peers so as not to expend extra energy reeling in wandering minds.

But I find these children a fascinating challenge.

Keep Reading Show less