Judo Blog: Ben Goodrich Wins Silver Medal at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

judo
Paralympic judo

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Ben Goodrich from St. Paul, MN wins the silver medal in the men's -100kg division.

Judo Paralympic Results


Ben Goodrich USA Silver, Christopher Skelley Great Britain Gold, Anatolii Shevchenko Russia Bronze, & Sharif Khalilov Uzbekistan Bronze

Sunday August 29, 2021 Ben Goodrich won a Silver Medal culminating an outstanding day in Tokyo!

Match #1

Bye

Match #2 Quarterfinals

Won by Waza-Ari / Ko-soto-gake 5:48 Golden Score

pastedGraphic.png

Over Anatolii Shevchenko of Russia

Match #3 Semifinals B

Won by Ippon / Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame 7:32 Golden Score

pastedGraphic.png

Over Antonio Tenorio da Silva of Brazil

Match #4 Gold Medal Contest

Lost by Waza-ari / Tomoe-nage 0:54

pastedGraphic.png

To Christopher Skelley of Great Britain

Ben Goodrich & Coach Eddie Liddie

Ben Goodrich & Coach Eddie Liddie

Judo flip
Post match hug
Great Britain Winner Paralympic judo
\u200bYasuhiro Yamashita

Yasuhiro Yamashita Presenting Silver Medal to Ben Goodrich

The Other US Team Members

pastedGraphic.png

Robert Tanaka Men's -66kg from Denver, CO

Lost by Ippon to Vikto Rudenko of Russia by Seoi-nage followed by Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame

pastedGraphic_1.png

Maria Liana Mutia Women's -63kg Raleigh, N.C.

Lost by Ippon to Hiroko Kudo of Japan by two O-uchi-garis

pastedGraphic_2.png

Katie Davis Women's +70 kg Sacramento, CA

Lost by Ippon to Altantsetseg Nyamaa of Mongolia by Ko-soto-gake

Lost by Ippon to Carolina Costavs of Italy by Soto-makikomi followed by Kesa -gatame

Summary:

Alana Maldonado vs. Ina Klaldani

Greg Moore of Sun City, AZ refereed Gold Medal Match Women's -70 Alana Maldonado vs. Ina Klaldani

Judoka

Closing thoughts - I enjoyed watching this event as it brought back fond memories of my first trip to Japan in 1991. I was one of the Coaches for the US Blind Judo Team at their World Championships held in the Kodokan along with my departed mentor and close friend Dr. Osvaldo Raul Zarantonello, 9th Dan.

I'm always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

