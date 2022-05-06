LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Brazil, USA Dominate Under Publicized Pan American Taekwondo Championships

news
Makayla Greenwood
wnyt.com
The Pan American Taekwondo Championships finished competition Thursday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, though it would be hard to tell from the deficiency of information available regarding the final standings. Even the governing Pan American Taekwondo Union has so far failed to post full results from what should be their flagship event. Still, Black Belt managed to cobble together news from various sources to give as complete a picture of things as possible.

Brazil dominated the fighting competition winning six gold medals and 13 medals overall. The United States took a respectable three golds lead by Carl Alan Nickolas, Makayla Greenwood and Madelynn Gorman-Shore. Results of the forms competition have been more difficult to come by, though USA Taekwondo's Facebook page reports that the U.S. dominated the event taking 11 golds and 17 medals overall.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.