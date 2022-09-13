LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Mexico Takes 8 Golds, U.S. 4 Golds at Pan Am Sambo Championships

news
Pan Am Sambo
cdn.dmcl.biz
Mexico lead the way at the Pan American Sambo Championships this weekend in Costa Rica capturing 8 gold medals, the most of any country. The Mexicans dominated in the men's sport sambo category capturing 4 of the 7 divisions lead by Uziel Natanael Estrada at 58 kg, Jesus Suastegui Caballero at 71 kg, Raul Vazquez at 79 kg and Miguel Angel Barcenas at 88 kg.

The United States managed four golds as Taylor Weber and Davit Arakelyan took men's sport sambo titles at 64 and 98 kg respectively. Brett Pastore won a men's combat sambo championship at 71 kg while Fabiana Josa took the 65 kg title in women's combat sambo.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.