Mexico Takes 8 Golds, U.S. 4 Golds at Pan Am Sambo Championships
September 13 | 2022
Mexico lead the way at the Pan American Sambo Championships this weekend in Costa Rica capturing 8 gold medals, the most of any country. The Mexicans dominated in the men's sport sambo category capturing 4 of the 7 divisions lead by Uziel Natanael Estrada at 58 kg, Jesus Suastegui Caballero at 71 kg, Raul Vazquez at 79 kg and Miguel Angel Barcenas at 88 kg.
The United States managed four golds as Taylor Weber and Davit Arakelyan took men's sport sambo titles at 64 and 98 kg respectively. Brett Pastore won a men's combat sambo championship at 71 kg while Fabiana Josa took the 65 kg title in women's combat sambo.
