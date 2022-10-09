Overeem Wins Trilogy Against Hari at Glory Kickboxing

Sometimes when a pair of over the hill rivals meet in a fight, they summon up one last great effort and put on a show, like Ali and Frazier did at the "Thrilla in Manilla." Saturday in the Netherlands, Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari met for the third time in their careers and didn't disappoint as Overeem, 42, claimed victory in a rousing battle.

Hari, 37 and winless for seven years, controlled most of the first two rounds with cleaner, sharper punches. But Overeem suddenly rallied at the end of the second with a right uppercut that nearly dropped Hari. He kept it up in the third and final round hurting Hari with a big overhand right, following up with a flurry that put him down. It could have ended there but the referee looked to start his count late and give Hari extra seconds to recover. When they resumed, Overeem landed another bludgeoning right that dropped Hari once more but again the referee seemed to start the count late giving him extra time. Though Hari made it to the end of the round, it didn't matter as Overeem claimed the unanimous decision.

The co-main event saw Tiffany Van Soest retain her women's super bantamweight title by unanimous decision over Sarah Moussaddak.

