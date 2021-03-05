UFC Releases dos Santos, Overeem
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released two of their biggest name heavyweights, Alistair Overeem and former world champion Junior dos Santos. The 37-year-old dos Santos announced he'd been let go by the company via his Instagram account Wednesday. The release came after dos Santos had been stopped in his last four bouts and declined to take a short-notice fight at UFC 260 on March 29.
Dos Santos, whose current record stands at 21-9, has fought in the UFC since his 8th career bout in 2008. He captured the heavyweight crown from Cain Velasquez in the first UFC fight to ever be broadcast on network television at the UFC on Fox 1 in 2011. He lost the title back to Velasquez a year later and his record has hovered around .500 ever since. Overeem, 40, had won the Strikeforce heavyweight title and the K-1 kickboxing championship but never reached UFC gold losing by knockout to Stipe Miocic in his lone title challenge back in 2016.