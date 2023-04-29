Osamah Almarwai Talks Influence From Andre Galvao, Ruotolo Brothers
The Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy-trained athlete is preparing alongside two very special teammates, The Ruotolo Brothers.
“Every single day, they help me. They’re very outgoing. They’re super nice kids. I love training with them,” Almarwai told ONE.
Kade & Tye Ruotolo have taken the sport by storm. Their incredible success has transferred onto the global stage, as both 20-year-olds are undefeated in ONE action. Osamah has seen them from their start at Atos and remains impressed with their incredible rise to the top of the sport.
“They helped me so much. Even when they were blue belts. I remember when they joined Atos. They were blue belts. I was like, ‘Man, these kids are good.’ They made me feel bad because I was a brown belt at the time. And man, they were very good,” said Almarwai.
“And then I remember Tye was doing so well in the ADCC. I don’t feel bad anymore because he beat some top-level black belts. These kids are good.”
Kade is the current ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion. Tye, who is meeting Reinier De Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 in a middleweight submission grappling match, put away Garry Tonon inside of one round.
Almarwai may be older than the twins, but he is happy to learn from their greatness. There is no ego for the Atos athlete.
“Yeah, they’ve been doing it since they were, I think, three years old. The knowledge they have in jiu-jitsu is like, you ask them about any position, they’ll just give you so much knowledge. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be around them because they help everyone,” said the Atos BJJ star.
Helping mold the Ruotolos and Almarwai is BJJ legend, Andre Galvao.
The Yemeni athlete knew he was learning from one of the all-time greats when he walked through the doors of Atos.
“It’s super hard to produce one Black Belt World Champion. But Galvao was able to make so many Black Belt World Champions. So I know that Galvao had the recipe to make World Champions. All I had to do was just show up and train,” said “Osa.”
But while some open gyms and have others teach, Almarwai points out that Galvao is always there instructing his students. The dedication to his team is why “Osa” believes Atos is at the top of the grappling world and why he and the Ruotolos will reign supreme on May 5 at ONE’s U.S. debut.
“Galvao puts a lot of heart into this. What I notice something different about Atos is that Galvao is there every single day, which I think that’s the reason for Atos’ success. He is there every single day running two competition classes, one at 7 a.m. and the other one at 10:45,” said Almarwai.
“And he comes again at night, and he teaches us. He’s always there. I think that’s what motivates the competitors. Because if your instructor’s there, you have no excuse not to show up.”
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, May 5. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.
BJJ Phenom SUBMITTED A Russian Grappling Star 😳 Ruotolo vs. GafurovBefore American BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo meets middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling showdown on May 5, relive his slick armbar fin...
- Mikey Musumeci Talks Living In Singpore, Speaking Out About Mental Health Ahead Of ONE Fight Night 10 ›
- ONE Adds Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam To Stacked ONE Fight Night 10 Card ›
- Osamah Almarwai 'Very Excited' For ONE Championship Debut On May 5 ›