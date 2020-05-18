Product Review - Total Human Optimization, ONNIT

Total Human Optimization complete supplement packs are ONNIT's key to helping people unlock the physical side of their tag line: "Enable people to achieve their fullest human potential." These vitamin 2-packs consist of a daily portion of their top 10 supplements separated into AM/PM pouches. Remembering to take vitamins twice a day may seem intimidating to some, but as ONNIT points out, most all-in-one "multivitamin" supplement just don't cut it.
Total Human Optimization focuses on entire systems that your body needs, not just the bare minimum vitamin levels. The AM packs are filled with proprietary supplements that help your awareness, energy and support of your immune system without the jitters of coffee or other stimulants. These packs also feature ONNIT's signature product, Alpha Brain, which supports memory, focus, and cognitive processing. The PM packs are a perfect way to wind down the day. They feature a supplement mix that regulates mood and provides antioxidant support, and a vitamin mix that won't alter your sleep patterns. You can feel the positive effects after just one day, and you'll continue to see the benefits through your training and physical output for months to come.
Total Human Optimization comes with a 30-day supply of AM/PM supplement packs, enough to optimize your entire month! ONNIT also features a subscription model that allows you to refill your supply without getting online and saves you up to 40% compared to buying these supplements individually. For any martial artist serious about their health and wellbeing while training, Total Human Optimization is the best product on the market.
Below is a list of products contained in the packets
ALPHA BRAIN
The flagship nootropic for mental speed, clarity, and focus. Supplies building blocks for neurotransmitters and sets a base level of cognitive acuity.†
STRON BONE
Strontium, boron, and other vitamins to help nourish bones and joints.†
SHROOM TECH SPORT
Clinically-studied, stimulant-free formula for cellular energy and cardiovascular endurance, with adaptogens, and Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin).†5
TOTAL HUMAN B COMPLEX
A complete suite of methylated B-Vitamins to help energy production, cognitive performance, and neural communication.†
NEW MOOD
Valerian root, chamomile, jujube, and other deeply relaxing herbs help you to pause and smile while dealing with daily stress.†
ViruTech
A layer of armor, this formulation contains L-Lysine, Vitamin C, Selenium, and other antioxidant and immune system support.†
KEY MINERALS
Appropriately named and packed with calcium, boron, magnesium, molybdenum, and iodine to support bone and overall body health.†
SHROOM TECH IMMUNE
A potent blend of nutritional mushrooms, herbs, and turmeric extract to support the innate immune system.†
SPIRULINA & CHLORELLA
The quintessential green superfood super combo, with huge micronutrition to provide support for the immune system, endurance, and heart health.†
KRILL OIL
Packed with EPA & DHA, Krill Oil supplies essential fatty acids from a clean, sustainable source that also contains the powerful carotenoid, astaxanthin.
Learn more at https://www.onnit.com/