ONE Championship: Only The Brave

ONE Championship will crown an interim ONE Heavyweight World Champion at ONE: Only The Brave on Friday, January 28.

“Arjan and his management team have declined multiple offers to defend the ONE Heavyweight World Championship under his current contract,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“While this plays out, the show must go on in our heavyweight division, so we will be crowning an interim World Champion between top contenders Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko.”

The titanic meeting between two unbeaten heavyweight warriors will give the event its marquee main event.

Both men burst onto the scene in a major way in 2021 with two victories inside the Circle.

Malykhin first appeared in February with a dominant win over Alexandre Machado. In September, he got to meet his rival, Amir Aliakbari and was able to put the beef to rest with a crushing first-round knockout over the Iranian.

The Belarusian made his own waves as he started his ONE career by derailing the hype train of “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. Grishenko followed that TKO performance up with a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Canadian Dustin Joynson.

With Bhullar on the sidelines, this affords both men a huge opportunity to grab gold while setting the stage for a huge title unification bout when the Indian-Canadian returns to action. With undefeated professional marks, both men have shown they are ready for the challenge.

The main event clash will shake up the heavyweight division right out of the gate in the new year.

ONE: Only The Brave airs on YouTube on Friday, January 28.

The Heavyweight COLLISION Between Anatoly Malykhin And Amir Aliakbari

A HUGE KNOCKOUT finished the heavyweight brawl between Russian slugger Anatoly Malykhin and Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari at ONE: REVOLUTION!#ONERevolutio...
