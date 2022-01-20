LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Shaolin Temple Hosts Online Kung Fu Contest

news
Kung Fu
Shutterstock/ xian-photos
China's famed Shaolin Temple, renowned for it's kung fu practitioners, will be hosting a worldwide online competition. Held in celebration of the Chinese New Year, and in response to the ongoing limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shaolin Kung Fu Online Contest invites Shaolin enthusiasts to download videos of their kung fu performance for judging.

Applicants must register at the Shaolin Temple's website by January 20 with photos and videos of their performances eligible for submission between January 21 - January 30. A video in Chinese, with English subtitles, explaining how to enter the contest and submission requirements is available here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS: What Most Don’t Know…Yet How Could They?

entertainment
The Matrix Resurrections
The Matrix Resurrections / Warner Bros.

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In the summer of 1998, I was one of four people from the American press corps invited to spend five days in Sydney, Australia, to interview the cast and special effects crew on the set of the secret film The Matrix (1999), with the promise to have exclusive interviews with the directors once the film was completed. I didn’t want to go because I’d be there during the middle of the 1998 World Cup in France, and I didn’t want to miss that.
Keep Reading Show less