LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE X Recap

one championship
Angela Lee MMA
ONE Championship

ONE Championship completed one of the most stunning martial arts events in history on Saturday, March 26, with its 10th-anniversary show, ONE X.

The event was jam-packed with 20 bouts across four sports and a mixed rules super-fight. There were five World Championships on the line and a final to a tournament on the bill. Nothing more could have been added to make it any more special.

The night ended with an inspiring performance from ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee. The new mother returned to the Circle and was nearly ousted in the first round by a crippling body blow by Stamp Fairtex. However, she weathered the storm and submitted Stamp in the second round to retain her gold.

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon put on a show in the night’s co-main event in their mixed rules bout. Rodtang showed his trademark aggression and power in the first round before Johnson was able to utilize his grappling in the second to get the rear-naked choke finish. Both men showed out on the global stage and should be applauded for the incredible bout.

In the remaining three title tilts, Adriano Moraes and Nong-O Gaiyanghado retained their belts with highlight-reel finishes over Yuya Wakamatsu and Felipe Lobo, respectively. In the lone title change, Hiroki Akimoto bested Capitan Petchyindee in a five-round thriller for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Yoshihiro Akiyama ended his feud with Shinya Aoki with an exciting second-round TKO, and John Wayne Parr was retired by Eduard Folayang in a three-round war.

But the action was not even half of the action at ONE X, which speaks to how incredible the event was.

Both submission grappling bouts went to a 12-minute draw, but all four participants showed their grappling acumen during the time allotted. Reinier De Ridder and Andre Galvao had an action-packed contest that perhaps teased a future meeting between the two for one of De Ridder’s gold belts. After a slow start, Danielle Kelly and Mei Yamaguchi had fast-paced scrambles on the mat to thrill the audience during their encounter.

In other results, top contenders Seo Hee Ham, Stephen Loman, and Tang Kai all picked up much-needed victories to bolster their claims to title shots in their respective divisions. The rising contenders added to their stock with their wins and gained new fans in the process that could enhance their call for a shot at ultimate glory.

ONE delivered one of the most memorable nights in martial arts history. The show was incredible and was a celebration of each martial art and the warrior spirit each athlete carried into the Circle. The special night will not be soon forgotten.

ONE X Full Results

ONE Atomweight World Championship: Angela Lee def. Stamp Fairtex via submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round

Mixed Rules Super-Fight: Demetrious Johnson def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon via submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round

ONE Flyweight World Championship: Adriano Moraes def. Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine choke) in the third round

Yoshihiro Akiyama def. Shinya Aoki by TKO in the second round

Eduard Folayang def. John Wayne Parr by unanimous decision

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship: Superbon Singha Mawynn def. Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Felipe Lobo by KO in the third round

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship: Hiroki Akimoto def. Capitan Petchyindee by unanimous decision

Seo Hee Ham def. Denice Zamboanga by unanimous decision

Jihin Radzuan def. Itsuki Hirata by split decision

Tang Kai def. Kim Jae Woong by KO in the first round

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Chingiz Allazov def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

Reinier De Ridder and Andre Galvao fought to a draw

Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nieky Holzken by KO in the second round

Jeremy Miado def. Lito Adiwang by TKO in the second round

Stephen Loman def. Shoko Sato by unanimous decision

Amir Khan def. Ryogo Takahashi by split decision

Kang Ji Won def. Paul Elliott by KO in the first round

Danielle Kelly and Mei Yamaguchi fought to a draw

Senzo Ikeda def. Ryuto Sawada by TKO in the second round.

ONE’s First-Ever Mom Champ!

Atomweight queen Angela Lee celebrated her triumphant return to action after a gutsy World Title defense against Stamp Fairtex!#ONEX #ONEChampionshipSubscrib...

NO MERCY 😵 The Brutal Knockout That Ended Nong-O vs. Felipe Lobo

Dominant ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao put his belt on the line against Brazilian beast Felipe Lobo at ONE X!#ONEX | 26 March...

STATEMENT KNOCKOUT 😤 Tang Kai vs. Kim Jae Woong

The World Title eliminator between featherweight contenders Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai ended with a shocking knockout at ONE X!#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SG...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

Wakatakakage Wins Playoff to Take Grand Sumo Tournament, Make History

sumo
​Wakatakakage Sumo
upload.wikimedia.org

Wakatakakage in 2022

Sumo wrestler Wakatakakage defeated opponent Takayasu in a thrilling playoff bout to capture the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan this weekend while earning a piece of history. Recently promoted to sekiwake, sumo's third highest rank, he became the first wrestler in 86 years to win a championship in their initial appearance as a sekiwake.
Keep ReadingShow less

Will Smith Strikes Chris Rock at Oscars, Technique Needs Work

entertainment
Will Smith Chris Rock
consequence.net

After Chris Rock delivered a G.I. Jane punchline targeted at Jada Pinkett Smith's short hair, Will Smith approached the Oscars stage and promptly slapped Rock in a shocking turn of events. Smith did a surprisingly good job of not telegraphing the technique and using his hips to generate power, but Black Belt Magazine typically doesn't approve of slapping as an effective strike (unless it is Nate Diaz's Stockton Slap). Rock demonstrated a very strong chin, taking the blow with apparently minimal damage before continuing his bit.

Many thought it may have been an act, but Smith made it evident how real it was by shouting expletives at Rock and telling him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Rock impressively continued the show smoothly, and Smith would go on to win the Academy Award for best actor later in the evening.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web