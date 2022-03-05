LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Galvao Answers De Ridder's Call, Grappling Match Inked For ONE X

one championship
Andre Galvao
cdn.onefc.com / ONE Championship
Reinier De Ridder defended the ONE Middleweight World Championship at ONE: Full Circle and then called out Andre Galvao in his post-match interview. The two-division king will get his wish as the bout has been signed for ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The Dutchman called out Galvao to see who the best grappler in the world is, and the Brazilian has agreed to a special grappling match at the stacked ONE Championship event.

Galvao is a multiple-time World Champion, and he has a gold medal in the absolute division at the ADCC grappling championships as well. The BJJ legend will make his ONE debut after signing with the organization last November.

De Ridder has a perfect professional mixed martial arts record at 15-0, including ten submission finishes. The ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion has put his grappling skills to great use on the global stage and dominated his opposition to date.

“The Dutch Knight” will get what he asked for in this special grappling match, and it will be a showcase of the sport on a massive event.

The grappling bout joins the loaded bill featuring each slice of martial arts. The card features grappling, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and Muay Thai bouts to showcase the best talent from each sport. The event also features a mixed rules bout between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will be rocking at ONE X with the year’s best martial arts event.

ONE X airs live on Saturday, March 26.

😳 Reinier de Ridder Calls Out Andre Galvao, Anatoly Malykhin & Arjan Bhullar! 🗣

After a dominant victory at ONE: FULL CIRCLE, undefeated two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder sent a warning to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Andre...
