Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu Ready For Flyweight War At ONE X

one championship
Moraes vs Wakamatsu
ONE Championship
On Saturday, March 26, ONE Championship’s dazzling 10th-anniversary show, ONE X, will light up the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a card filled with stars of the martial arts world.

One of the five World Championship matches on the card features reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes defending the gold against Yuya Wakamatsu.

Wakamatsu’s march to a title shot began with a loss.

The Japanese star dropped a match against Demetrious Johnson in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019, which served as a crucial learning experience for the then 24-year-old. Three years and five consecutive wins later, Wakamatsu is a clear threat to the reign of Moraes.

But Moraes is not content on resting on his laurels.

After knocking out Johnson in primetime in the U.S. last year, the Brazilian is finally getting his due. The American Top Team representative is getting the respect he should have gotten years ago, and he wants to build upon his legacy and continue his reign.

On the Grand Finale of ONE X, these two flyweight warriors will highlight one of the most exciting divisions in the game. Their paths may have been different to get to this moment, but they converge in Singapore for one of the night’s most intriguing bouts.

Amid a slew of martial arts action, the ONE Flyweight World Championship matchup is one that deserves all of your attention.

ONE X airs live on Saturday, March 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.

ONE X: Part II begins at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT.

ONE X: Grand Finale concludes the evening on pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

Adriano Moraes' HISTORIC Knockout Of Demetrious Johnson 🤯

Ahead of flyweight king Adriano Moraes' electrifying World Title defense against Japanese knockout artist Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X on 26 March, revisit "Mikin...
