ONE Shares Up Close Look Of ONE X Featuring Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee, and More
ONE Championship ignited the globe with its 10th-anniversary show, ONE X, in March.
The star-studded event featured 20 bouts across kickboxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. Among those matchups were five World Championship battles and a mixed rules super-fight. It was a showcase of every martial art on the global stage.
After all of the excitement, ONE has released a unique up-close look at the event. The video package features a variety of looks from the event’s biggest bouts.
Following their mixed rules super-fight, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon met up backstage to talk to one another.
Johnson asked if he hit harder than Jonathan Haggerty, one of Rodtang’s chief rivals in the flyweight Muay Thai division, and the Thai star replied that it was about the same.
“Hey, that’s pretty good. That’s still good,” Johnson replied.
Following her submission victory over Stamp Fairtex, Angela Lee went over to comfort her fallen foe. The queen of the atomweights told Stamp that she would be the next champion of the division while trying to boost her spirits in defeat.
Backstage, the two met up for a photo, and Stamp got to meet Angela’s daughter, Ava Marie.
The group of ONE stars, including Lee, Rodtang, Johnson, and Adriano Moraes, reminisced about their performances and shared laughs backstage following the once-in-a-lifetime event.
The inside look showed the true martial arts spirit of the athletes as they embraced their matches and enjoyed each other’s company after their competitions. It was a celebratory vibe between the best martial artists on the planet.Courtesy of ONE, enjoy this look at the historic event from a different perspective.
ONE X: Up Close | Rodtang vs. DJ, Angela vs. Stamp & MOREThe unseen aftermath of a historic night of action at ONE X, featuring Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex, John Wayne P...
