Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon: ONE Super Series featherweight kickboxing

cdn.onefc.com

ONE: No Surrender is just days away on July 31, and two ONE Championship title tilts stand out atop the card in Bangkok. However, a trilogy bout between two debuting striking stars may be the can't-miss contest of the evening.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon will bolster the ONE Super Series featherweight kickboxing division on Friday.

In 2016, the Thai striking sensations met twice, with each picking up a victory. Although their star-power has grown since those two meetings, they never met again to finish the series. That all changes at ONE: No Surrender.

Striking Superstar Sitthichai Arrives In ONE Championship www.youtube.com


Had either man debuted separately, it would have been big news and driven fans to watch their organizational arrival. Pitting them against one another straight away to determine the series and set the winner up for big things makes it all the more compelling to watch.

The bout could put the winner in prime position to challenge for the divisional crown later in the year. More importantly, the two warriors are to settle their score that is deadlocked at 1-1 after two meetings outside of ONE. The featherweight kickboxing division saw Giorgio Petrosyan dominant 2019, and now we could be watching his chief rival in 2020 in this showcase.

Superbon's Kickboxing Origins: Muay Thai, Buakaw & More www.youtube.com

Sitthichai and Superbon will announce themselves to the world on the global stage of ONE in their home country and lay the foundation of what is to come. While the two title bouts are exciting, this meeting could quickly become the most talked-about match of the evening.

Don't blink.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
one championship
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

2020 Diamond Nationals Cancelled

The prestigious open martial arts tournament has cancelled their event amid COVID-19 concerns, joining many other martial arts events impacted by the pandemic.

In a press release issued on July 29th, the organizing body of the tournament, JLB Productions, announced the official cancellation of the 43rd Annual Diamond National Karate Championships. The world-renowned event was originally scheduled for October 29-31, 2020. With this year's installment of the event cancelled, the next Diamond Nationals will take place from October 7-9, 2021. In the press release, JLB Productions explained that "normal operational activities are no longer possible at this time" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less
sport karate

The Best Gloves for Your Bag

So you've just bought your very own training bag – woo! Perhaps you picked a versatile freestanding bag. Or you realized that it was a heavy hanging bag that was missing from your life. Maybe you even had an open wall in your bedroom for a speedbag! Whatever the bag, you know you're in for an amazing workout – as soon as you get one more thing!

You're smart, and you know that you need a pair of gloves before you can begin bag work. And here's where people make the mistake that costs them their training efficiency, and possibly even leads to injury.

Keep Reading Show less
product review

Police and Chokes: Do They Mix?

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com

In the current tumult surrounding the use of force by law enforcement officers, one of the most controversial topics is the employment of choke holds. While many police departments across the nation have banned what's now commonly known in martial arts as the "rear naked choke" (a term first coined by "Judo" Gene Lebell more than 60 years ago) some law enforcement agencies continue to use it, at least for the moment.

Keep Reading Show less
police training
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter