ONE Revolution Recap

ONE Championship brought three outstanding World Championship clashes to the masses on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

The 11-bout card came through with a bit of everything including the crowning of a new champion in the stacked lightweight division. But the remainder of the event was just as amazing. Young guns made their presence known, rivalries were decided, and newcomers made their presence known.

Jump back to ONE: Revolution for any of the action you may have missed from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Main Event: Christian Lee vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Main Event

Christian Lee vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Yoon Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 5 - 5:00

Ok Rae Yoon has made his case to be included in any Fighter of the Year award list. The South Korean debuted in ONE with back-to-back wins over former World Champions Marat Gafurov and Eddie Alvarez to earn his shot at the ONE Lightweight World Championship.

At ONE: Revolution, he made the most of his opportunity in a tightly-contested match against Christian Lee.

Although he was dropped on two occasions and nearly succumbed to a rear-naked choke, Yoon's overall work throughout the five rounds was enough to earn the unanimous decision victory. Yoon's strong stand-up game saw him get in plenty of his own offense and keep Lee guessing throughout.

The victory puts Yoon in the driver's seat and opens up a new world of possibilities in the lightweight division.

Full Card

Capitan Petchyindee Academy vs. Mehdi Zatout

Capitan Winner by Unanimous Decision

Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta

Pacio Winner by TKO

Martin Nguyen vs. Kim Jae Woong

Woong Winner by KO

Amir Aliakbari vs. Anatoly Malykhin

Malykhin Winner by KO

Victoria Lee vs. Victoria Souza

Lee Winner by TKO

Lito Adiwang vs. Hexigetu

Adiwang Winner by Unanimous Decision

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy vs. Taiki Naito

Naito Winner by Split Decision

Marcus Almeida vs. Anderson Silva

Almeida Winner by Submission

Petchtanong Petchfergus vs. Zhang Chenglong

Petchtanong Winner by Unanimous Decision

James Yang vs. Roel Rosauro

Yang Winner by TKO

Capitan Petchyindee Academy once again showed his kickboxing brilliance in a five-round performance against Mehdi Zatout for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship. Capitan is at the top of his game, and although Zatout gave him some new looks, the Thai star adjusted and picked up the clean-sheet victory.

Joshua Pacio ended his trilogy with Yosuke Saruta in impressive fashion with a first-round TKO of the Japanese athlete. The victory put a stamp on their in-Circle rivalry and also cemented his status as the best strawweight in the world. The Team Lakay representative has shown his constant improvement over recent outings. As he becomes even more skilled, strawweights know they'll have a tall mountain to climb to dethrone the Filipino.

South Korea's Kim Jae Woong grabbed one of the most stunning results of the evening with a knockout of former ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen. The victory earned Woong a title shot against the winner of Thanh Le and Garry Tonon, per the broadcast. The featherweight contender's enormous power came into play and kept showing how exciting the division is on the global stage.

Heavyweight rivals Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin settled their score inside the Circle, and it was the Russian who came out on top. Malykhin's crushing power put an early end to the bout with a first-round knockout. As the heavyweight division continues to grow, Malykhin has made his case to be a top contender to Arjan Bhullar's World Title.

In the opening main card contest, wunderkind Victoria Lee continued to show her skills with a second-round TKO over Brazil's Victoria Souza. The American high school senior put her elder on the mat and went to work with superior ground and pound. After going 3-0 in 2021, Lee is setting herself up for bigger things in 2022 as she continues to mature as a martial artist.

The preliminary card was outstanding as well. James Yang and Marcus Almeida debuted with two key finishes in their respective bouts to start off their ONE careers with a bang. In ONE Super Series action, Petchtanong Petchfergus and Taiki Naito picked up wins to help their cause as they seek title contention. In the featured prelim, strawweight Lito Adiwang grabbed a unanimous decision to win over China's Hexigetu to continue his rise as one of the sport's most exciting young athletes.

