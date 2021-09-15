Teenage Sensation Victoria Lee Returns At ONE Revolution

Victoria lee
Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee has set ONE Championship on fire in 2021 with two successful mixed martial arts victories inside the Circle. Now, the teenage sensation returns for another stiff test when she meets Victoria Souza at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is also undefeated with an 80% finishing rate. She has two submissions and two KO/TKOs under her belt as she tries to derail Lee's hype train at ONE: Revolution.

But it won't be that simple.

Lee is an exceptional talent with a pedigree that is second to none. Her older sister, Angela, became the youngest-ever mixed martial arts World Champion and still holds the ONE Atomweight World Championship to this day. Her brother, Christian, is on a hot streak of his own and reigns over the stacked lightweight division as its World Champion as well.

And "The Prodigy" may be the most talented of the family.

As Lee continues to mature as a martial artist, she becomes even more exciting to watch. Her well-rounded skill set only becomes more dangerous with each passing day as she soaks up the knowledge from her World Champion siblings at United MMA.

Souza will be her next test, and on a day where her brother defends the ONE Lightweight World Championship. Under the bright lights of a live card with millions watching, Lee must shine the brightest she ever has.

Fans will not want to miss a second of her exciting career as they could be watching history each time out. Lee will open the main card on September 24 and kickstart the event in a major way.

ONE: Revolution will air live on Bleacher Report on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.

Can ONE's YOUNGEST-EVER Fighter Keep Making History? 🤯

Get HYPED for the return of teenage mixed martial arts sensation Victoria Lee at ONE: REVOLUTION!#ONERevolution #ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Championship...
Silva KOs Ortiz, Belfort TKOs Holyfield in Boxing Matches

Silva Ortiz Boxing
The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view platform has gained immense popularity recently by hosting pop culture-fueled boxing matches such as Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. They were back in action on Saturday night with a card that featured multiple MMA legends as Vitor Belfort challenged Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva went toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz in a boxing ring.

The first of these two bouts was the showdown between former UFC champions Ortiz and Silva. Ortiz came out swinging with a series of punches, but they were simply too slow for the elusive Silva. Silva ducked under a series of punches, connected with a hard right hand, and followed with the left to send Ortiz to the canvas. In just 81 seconds, Silva knocked out his fellow 46-year-old combatant and improved his boxing record to 3-1. Before Ortiz, Silva also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June.

The Dangal in the Jungle, Part 1

You know you're somebody when you've appeared on an Indian dangal poster — in other words, in a wrestling advertisement.

The site of my first dangal was Seoni, India, the birthplace of Rudyard Kipling's character Mowgli, and the fight forever will be known as the "dangal in the jungle."

Throwing Weapons

Throwing weapons
From the dawn of time, men have been throwing various objects from their environment with the aim to hit a certain small animal or a fruit from high and unreachable branches. These first object were surely made out of stone, bone or wood and were thrown solely using the force of arm muscles. So, in the beginning of the Stone Age period, man used stone in order to strike a certain target which, very soon, became another, hostile human being. This is how man quickly started to use various throwing objects with the purpose of hitting, disabling or even killing his enemy.
