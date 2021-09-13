Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin To Meet In A Heavyweight Slugfest

one championship
Anatoly Malykhin
www.onefc.com

ONE Championship's waters are swimming with sharks, and two of the Great Whites circling the growing heavyweight division will collide at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24.

Iranian star Amir Aliakbari and Russian Anatoly Malykhin will settle their score inside the Circle on the main card of the insanely stacked event.

Aliakbari and Malykhin's journey on the global stage began at ONE: Fists Of Fury II in March. The Russian debuted first in a dominant showcase of his skills against Alexandre Machado. Aliakbari was next to the Circle, and although he had a strong start, South Korean Kang Ji Won stunned him with a counter-shot knockout.

In Malykhin's post-match interview, he initially called for a match against the Iranian and called him a "super fighter." Although Aliakbari lost, Malykhin was seen backstage celebrating his defeat which only added fuel to the fire of their heavyweight rivalry.

As the Russian continues his undefeated campaign, taking on a Greco-Roman World Champion and global star such as Aliakbari will be a huge step forward for his career. As for Iran's heavyweight king, it will be a chance at redemption against one of his biggest naysayers.

There is heat heading into this matchup, with both men having the motivation to take a step toward the ONE Heavyweight World Championship and Arjan Bhullar. There will also be heat inside the Circle when the bell rings as both heavy-hitters seek a highlight-reel finish.

These are the heavyweight matches fans love to see, and ONE will supply one of the most intriguing duels of 2021 at ONE: Revolution.

ONE: Revolution will air on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST on Bleacher Report.

Amir Aliakbari vs. Anatoly Malykhin | HEAVYWEIGHT BEEF

Get AMPED for the heavyweight mixed martial arts showdown between Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari and Russian powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin at ONE: REVOLUTION...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Silva KOs Ortiz, Belfort TKOs Holyfield in Boxing Matches

mixed martial arts
Silva Ortiz Boxing
cdn.vox-cdn.com

The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view platform has gained immense popularity recently by hosting pop culture-fueled boxing matches such as Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. They were back in action on Saturday night with a card that featured multiple MMA legends as Vitor Belfort challenged Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva went toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz in a boxing ring.

The first of these two bouts was the showdown between former UFC champions Ortiz and Silva. Ortiz came out swinging with a series of punches, but they were simply too slow for the elusive Silva. Silva ducked under a series of punches, connected with a hard right hand, and followed with the left to send Ortiz to the canvas. In just 81 seconds, Silva knocked out his fellow 46-year-old combatant and improved his boxing record to 3-1. Before Ortiz, Silva also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June.

Keep Reading Show less

The Hidden Stuff

karate
Kata

In matters of karate kata, there are all sorts of purported explanations for what's really going on. What appears to be a simple step sideways, we're confidentially told, is actually a clever foot sweep. Or an entry into a grappling position.

After we become trusted students, our teachers demonstrate that what looks like the mere clenching of a fist is actually an ingenious way of grabbing an opponent's wrist and applying a devastating lock that will have him writhing on the ground.

The explanations invariably imply that the "outer" movements of a kata are only the superficial crust of the karate pie. The layer of apples, peaches or cherries below the observable crust — the "inner" stuff of the pie — is the real taste of karate, we're told.

Keep Reading Show less

The Importance of Martial Arts for Military Training

martial arts
Military Martial Arts Training
Man has been a part of fighting and battles since his very beginning. His movements are natural- atavistic reactions similar to those of animals with the primal goal to survive and self- preserve. This is why we can conclude with certainty that fighting is as old as the human race. Fighting and battles will follow man later on throughout his life and in all of his stages as well as various areas of expertise.
Keep Reading Show less