Knockout Highlights From The Stars Of ONE Revolution

ONE Championship brings a stacked event to the global stage on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

Headlining the 11-bout event will be three World Championship encounters featuring six of the best martial artists on the planet.

In the main event, ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee will attempt to add to his historic records for wins and finishes by defending his crown against the fast-rising Ok Rae Yoon.

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Capitan Petchyindee Academy defends his gold in the co-main event against Mehdi Zatout in a title tilt guaranteed to create fireworks.

And the third World Championship bout features rivals Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta colliding in a trilogy bout for the ONE Strawweight World Championship.

These are just six of the 22 athletes competing, and their highlights alone are worth checking out. The rest of the card features heavyweight power between Amir Aliakbari vs. Anatoly Malykhin, the return of Victoria Lee, flyweight warriors Petchdam Petchyindee Academy vs. Taiki Naito in a Muay Thai battle, and the debut of Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida.

Ahead of ONE: Revolution, ONE has released a compilation video detailing the most memorable knockouts from the stars of ONE. You can watch it right here in preparation for all of the excitement.

Get prepared for one of the year's most stacked events by watching the crazy KO highlights because undoubtedly, more will be added to the reel following the closing bell at ONE: Revolution.

ONE: Revolution airs live and free across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.

CRAZIEST KNOCKOUTS From ONE: REVOLUTION Stars 🤯

Get HYPED for ONE Championship's stacked 24 September card by reliving the wildest knockouts from the stars of ONE: REVOLUTION, featuring Christian Lee, Capi...
