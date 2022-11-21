ONE on Prime Video 4 Recap
The show was closed by an epic comeback in a huge title tilt between two World Champions. If you missed it, this is a perfect time to catch up on the night that was from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Enjoy this recap of all of the action from ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee.
Main Event: Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee
Lee Winner by TKO
Christian Lee had to survive an early onslaught, but the ONE Lightweight World Champion pulled off a stunning comeback to claim the welterweight belt and become a two-division World Champion.
Kiamrian Abbasov nearly got the stoppage win in the first round with heavy strikes that wobbled the United MMA star. But Lee proved to be a tough out and survived the first round. In the subsequent rounds, Lee attacked his opponent’s legs and body. The strategy paid off in the championship rounds when a tired Abbasov could no longer handle his pressure.
After hurting Abbasov on the feet, Lee secured top position on the ground and earned the stoppage with powerful ground and pound. Lee’s performance and resume both seem like a grizzled veteran, but he is only 24 years old. The young gun has already carved out a spot among the pound-for-pound best in the sport, and now he stands atop two divisions heading into 2023.
Full Card
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri
Rodtang Winner by Unanimous Decision
Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman
Loman Winner by Unanimous Decision
Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes
Alexandre Winner by KO
Kim Jae Woong vs. Kevin Belingon
Kim Winner by TKO
Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Haggerty Winner by Majority Decision
Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu
Emilbek Uule Winner by Split Decision
Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova
Kelly Winner by Submission
Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo
Nolan Winner by Unanimous Decision
Rodtang Jitmuangnon took a bit of time to assess Joseph Lasiri in their flyweight Muay Thai battle, but once he began to gain momentum, the entire bout shifted in his favor. Rodtang had no issue walking through Lasiri’s strikes and hammering him with powerful punches and kicks. Nearly every blow thrown by the Thai knocked Lasiri off-balance. After five rounds, Rodtang continued his unbeaten Muay Thai streak alive in ONE with his fourth title defense.
Filipino star Stephen Loman had one of the most impactful performances of the night when he dominated former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes. Loman was superior in every facet of the game and proved he belongs among the elite. The victory could have put him in line for a shot at the gold in 2023. His star unquestionably rose to new heights, and now everyone must deal with another Team Lakay warrior.
40-year-old Cosmo Alexandre called it a career after a second-round KO victory over Juan Cervantes. “Good Boy” got off to a slow start as he read the Brit’s offense, but his power took over the action in the second frame. The Brazilian retired after the match but plans to be a part of ONE’s growth in his home nation moving forward.
Kim Jae Woong made quick work of former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon with a first-round TKO. The showing kickstarted the main card with an exciting finish and elevated the South Korean’s star power. More importantly, “The Fighting God” picked up an important victory to move him back into the mix at bantamweight.
On the lead card, Danielle Kelly shined with a swift first-round rear-naked choke win over Mariia Molchanova. The American earned a $50,000 performance bonus for the win and continued her rise in the submission grappling world. Also taking home victories were Liam Nolan, Ruslan Emilbek Uulu, and former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.
AND NEW! 👑 Christian Lee TKOs Kiamrian Abbasov To Claim Two-Division GoldLightweight king Christian Lee claimed ONE welterweight gold with a stunning TKO victory over Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4!#ONE...
ONE On Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee | All Fight HighlightsRelive all the best moments from a stunning night of martial arts action at ONE On Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee !Subscribe and turn on notifications to get...
