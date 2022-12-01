3 Athletes Who Could Break Out At ONE on Prime Video 5
As ONE Championship continues its rise, the athletes are the focus. And the massive streaming giant’s platform is an opportunity for them to break out in a major way. But who has a chance to shine the brightest on Friday?
Here are three athletes who may break out into stardom after ONE’s latest Prime Video card.
Reinier De Ridder
Reinier De Ridder is a two-division World Champion, but somehow he is still underappreciated as one of the sport’s best athletes. That could change at ONE on Prime Video 5.
A very large reason is Anatoly Malykhin.
If “The Dutch Knight” defeats the Russian, he will become the first man to do so, and more importantly, he will notch another victory over a World Champion athlete. Those accolades will continue to accrue on his resume and make his case as a pound-for-pound elite undeniable.
Additionally, a win over Malykhin may give De Ridder the final piece he has been missing to jump up to heavyweight challenge for the gold. It is something he has continuously discussed, and if he has the chance, he can make history as the first-ever three-division World Champion. De Ridder is a special athlete doing something we have never seen before in the sport.
Roberto Soldic
The debut of “Robocop” was a given. He was one of the sport’s hottest free agents, but this will be his first time competing on the global stage. Fans from around the globe will finally get to see what the hype was about.
That makes his bout against Murad Ramazanov even more exciting. If he can back up the hype that he deservingly earned, Soldic could be the next megastar in the sport. He has all the talent, and the results have proven himself to date. But this is a new stage and a much steeper mountain to climb.
An emphatic victory could make the Croatian the breakout star of the year after how his recruitment played out in the public eye. He will draw interest, and now is his time to show the world what “Robocop” can do inside the Circle.
Lowen Tynanes
In the opening contest of the main card, Lowen Tynanes will meet Dae Sung Park. The lightweight tilt will be a prime opportunity for the Hawaiian to shine.
Tynanes got off to a hot 10-0 start as a professional and seemed to be knocking on the door of the next level. However, a setback in 2020 to Marat Gafurov briefly halted the train at the station. But on Prime Video, Tynanes can get back all that momentum and then some.
If the 32-year-old can show out one more time with a finish over the South Korean, he could reinsert himself into the lightweight discussion. The American has flown under the radar to date, but when the lights shine in Manila, he will get his chance to make his name known to one and all.
