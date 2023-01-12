Chatri Sityodtong Announces Massive ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix
The grand prize at the end of the road will be a cool $1 million for the tournament’s victor.
With striking stars such as Superbon Singha Mawynn, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon all competing at ONE Fight Night 6, Sityodtong asked the fans to tell him who they want to see compete in the history-making tournament.
“Fans all over the world, please tell me who you wanna see. Do you wanna see Superbon? Do you wanna see Rodtang? Who do you wanna see because this is an Openweight Grand Prix,” asked Sityodtong.
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for the sport. ONE has already made plans for a weekly event series hailing from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium. With the openweight tournament announcement, ONE is providing fans with the best and most compelling Muay Thai action on the planet.
“I promise you this will blow up the sport all over the world. With our global broadcast, people will be tuning in from all over the world. The very best – the very, very, very best, irrespective of weight class – Muay Thai World Champions will be competing. Sixteen of the world’s best.”
No date was announced for the start of the tournament, and no athletes were revealed to be competing. Stay tuned for more information as it is released for the ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.
ONE Fight Night 6 airs live and free on Prime Video to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday, January 13. The event begins at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
