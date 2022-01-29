ONE: Only The Brave Recap
now has its ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix final after two men stood out from the pack at ONE: Only The Brave. The semifinal bouts helped bolster the nine-bout slate from Singapore, and the evening was filled with memorable moments. Title contenders asserted their position within their respective decisions, and there were plenty of finishes to go around.
Sit back and take in all of the action with this recap of ONE: Only The Brave.
Main Event: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria
Main Event
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria
Sitthichai Winner by Unanimous Decision
Round 3 - 3:00
The third time was not the charm for Davit Kiria. The Georgian striker was not able to master Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and the Thai star flew through all three rounds virtually unscathed.
Sitthichai credited Kiria’s improvement in the post-match interview, but nobody would have noticed by how well Sitthichai shut down his offense and scored during their three-round battle. The talented featherweight advances to the final and meets Chingiz Allazov.
The final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix was announced for the star-studded March 26 event, ONE X.
Full Card
Jo Nattawut vs. Chingiz Allazov
Allazov Winner by Knockout
Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Zhang Lipeng
Zhang Winner by Knockout
Rade Opacic vs. Frencesko Xhaja
Opacic Winner by TKO
Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Edson Marques
Tetsuka Winner by Knockout
Hiroba Minowa vs. Jarred Brooks
Brooks Winner by Unanimous Decision
Ivan Kondratev vs. Dovydas Rimkus
Kondratev Winner by Knockout
Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wang Shuo
Wada Winner by Unanimous Decision
Purev Otgonjargal vs. Micael De Jesus
Otgonjargal Winner by Unanimous Decision
Purev Otgonjargal and Tatsumitsu Wada got the evening off to a solid start with back-to-back decision wins. Still, it was Ivan Kondratev who stole the lead card show with a knockout over Dovydas Rimkus. The three-bout lead card helped to add a little spice to the card before the main card action began.
Jarred Brooks continued his ascent toward the top of the strawweight division with a resounding victory over Hiroba Minowa. Brooks dominated from start to finish and called out ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio following the win.
The following three contests were all finished by knockout. Hiroyuki Tetsuka made a statement with his dominant third-round win over Edson Marques before heavyweight kickboxing phenom Rade Opacic added another KO to his resume by defeating Francesko Xhaja. Then came Zhang Lipeng’s performance bonus-winning KO over Ruslan Emilbek Uulu.
In the co-main event, Chingiz Allazov kept his own KO streak going by ousting Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in impressive fashion. The win punched his ticket to the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix finals opposite Sitthichai at ONE X.
STRIKING MASTERCLASS 🤩🥊 Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit KiriaA striking masterclass closed the show, as the legendary Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong took on old foe Davit Kiria in the second ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Wor...
SPECTACULAR 😱 Chingiz Allazov ELIMINATES Smokin' Jo NattawutA stunning finish closed out the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal clash between Azerbaijani-Belarusian striking ace Chingiz Allazov an...
WHAT A KNOCKOUT 🤯 Zhang Lipeng CRUSHES Ruslan Emilbek UuluChinese star Zhang Lipeng put away Kyrgyzstani warrior Ruslan Emilbek Uulu with a shocking first-round knockout at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE!#ONEOnlyTheBrave #ONEC...
- ONE Championship: Only The Brave ›
- ONE First Strike Recap - Black Belt Magazine ›
- ONE Winter Warriors Recap - Black Belt Magazine ›