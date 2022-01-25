LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Changes to ONE: Only The Brave

one championship
Smokin' Jo Nattawut
cdn.onefc.com / ONE Championship
ONE Championship has a new headlining bout for ONE: Only The Brave, the organization’s next event airing on Friday, January 28.

Marat Grigorian, the featherweight’s top-ranked contender, has been removed from his main event clash against Chingiz Allazov in the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. In his place steps the top alternate choice, Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

The new bout will serve as the co-main event of the evening as the other semifinal, a bout featuring Sitthichai and Davit Kiria’s third career meeting has been elevated into the top spot.

The winners of the two bouts will advance to the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and compete for a chance to challenge the new divisional king, Superbon, later in 2022.

Ivan Kondratev replaces Nattawut on the lead card against Dovydas Rimkus.

But that was not the only change to the upcoming event.

Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam was removed from action due to a non-COVID-related illness. Hiroyuki Tetsuka will now face Brazilian Edson Marquez in a welterweight battle.

The 9-1 Brazilian returns to the Circle for a second bid to make an impact in the welterweight division. The hard-hitting athlete has a 77% finishing rate and will seek to improve upon it against Tetsuka on late notice.

Also added to the docket, bantamweights Purev Otgonjargal and Micael De Jesus meet in a mixed martial arts contest that will serve as the evening’s opening contest.

ONE: Only The Brave airs on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel on Friday, January 28, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Smokin’ Jo Nattawut SCORCHES Yurik Davtyan 🔥💥

Thai star Smokin’ Jo Nattawut turned up the heat to KNOCK OUT Yurik Davtyan and secure an alternate spot in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Mitakeumi Captures New Year Grand Sumo Tournament

news
Mitakeumi
img.kyodonews.net

Screenshot shows sekiwake Mitakeumi giving an online press conference in Tokyo on Jan. 24, 2022. (Kyodo)

Mitakeumi defeated sumo's top wrestler, Terunofuji, Sunday on the final day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo to capture the championship, his third career title. Mitakeumi warded off his opponent's attempted belt grab and a forearm to the face to get double underhooks and a belt grab of his own. He then proceeded to back Terunofuji out of the ring securing a 13-2 record for the event and the championship.
Keep Reading Show less

The MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Sweepstakes

entertainment
The Matrix

You have a chance to win THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS digital movie! Neo must follow the white rabbit into the Matrix once again. Of course, he already knows what has to be done. But the Matrix is more dangerous than ever.

Share our Facebook post with the hashtag #TheMatrix for a chance to win THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS digital movie!

https://www.facebook.com/TheMatrixMovie


Keep Reading Show less