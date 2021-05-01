ONE on TNT IV: Results and Highlights

ONE Championship concluded the epic ONE on TNT event series on Wednesday, April 28, with a six-bout showcase of its global talent roster.

Headlining ONE on TNT IV was a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship with a stacked card featuring some of the sport's most dynamic athletes leading up to the primetime bout.

Miss any of the action? Want to relive the night from "The Lion City?" Here is your recap of ONE on TNT IV from ONE's latest offering.

Main Event: Aung La N Sang vs. Reinier De Ridder

De Ridder Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 5 - 5:00

Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder took the championship opportunity on short notice and continued his domination over Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang as if he had been training for it his entire life. The Dutchman used his superior grappling to control the action over 25 minutes and become a two-division World Champion.

The ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion is the only undefeated two-division king in the sport's history. He has been without an equal to this point in his career, but now he'll have contenders across two divisions eyeing to be the one to knock him off. Following an incredible title-winning performance, that will be a tall order for anyone stepping in to face "The Dutch Knight."

Eddie Alvarez vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Ok Winner by Unanimous Decision

Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez returned to try and secure a date with Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight World Title. Instead, a rising South Korean took his spot and continued his quick rise to lightweight contendership. Ok Rae Yoon nearly finished the American in the first round before hanging on in a three-round war against Alvarez. After back-to-back victories over Marat Gafurov and Alvarez, Ok may have punched his ticket to a golden opportunity.

Oumar Kane vs. Kirill Grishenko

Grishenko Winner by TKO

Kirill Grishenko did not enter with the fanfare that "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane did at ONE on TNT IV, but he left with what mattered most — the victory. Grishenko never allowed Kane to take him down and scored a second-round TKO as Kane was not able to come out for the third and final frame. The win puts Grishenko into the mix in the heavyweight division and gives him a solid boost after a primetime showcase.

Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki

Aoki Winner by Submission

Shinya Aoki continues to be a shining light for Japanese mixed martial arts. The grappling legend showcased his submission skills once again for his ninth submission win under the ONE banner and picked up his fourth straight victory. Who knows what's next for Aoki, but he has a wealth of opportunities at his feet. Sage Northcutt and Yoshihiro Akiyama are two possibilities for two marquee bouts.

Jackie Buntan vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Buntan Winner by Majority Decision

Jackie Buntan and Ekaterina Vandaryeva went at it in their strawweight ONE Super Series Muay Thai battle. Vandaryeva used her length to not allow Buntan to use her power inside, but Buntan had spurts of offense in the final two rounds to help sway the judges. It was a razor-close matchup that was thrilling from beginning to end. Buntan kept her stock rising, and she could be eyeing the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship sooner than later.

Colbey Northcutt vs. Courtney Martin

Northcutt Winner by Submission

Colbey Northcutt is a striker at heart, but nobody can sleep on her ground game anymore. Aussie Courtney "No Mercy" Martin took her to the mat, but she immediately dealt with Northcutt's active guard. The American threw up her long limbs looking for triangle chokes and armbars, and eventually, an arm did present itself. The victory put the rest of the flyweight division on notice and established Northcutt as a well-rounded mixed martial artist.


