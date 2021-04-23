ONE on TNT III: Results and Highlights

ONE Championship returned on Wednesday, April 21, with another installment of their ONE on TNT event series.

In the main event of ONE on TNT III, John "Hands of Stone" Lineker took care of business against American "Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen with a first-round knockout performance that he can add to his highlight reel.

Four additional bouts helped round out the evening and keep ONE's hot streak going.

Here is a recap of all of the action from Singapore.

Main Event: John Lineker vs. Troy Worthen

Lineker Winner by Knockout

Round 1 - 4:35

Lineker did what he does best. The body work from the Brazilian paid off with a first-round knockout. Lineker worked tirelessly to the body from the opening bell, forcing Worthen to lower his guard as it went onward.

Worthen never got a chance to regroup between rounds as "Hands of Stone" connected with a straight-right down the pipe that dropped him to the canvas. A follow-up shot turned out the lights and cemented Lineker's spot atop the bantamweight contenders.

Reece McLaren vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Wakamatsu Winner by Unanimous Decision

Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu made it four straight wins when he got his hand raised over Reece "Lightning" McLaren. The Japanese star out-worked McLaren for 15 minutes as he made a statement that he should be next for Adriano Moraes and the ONE Flyweight World Championship. It was a complete performance that will make fans take note.

Marat Gafurov vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Yoon Winner by Unanimous Decision

Ok Rae Yoon has gone from promotional newcomer to contender in an instant. The South Korean moved past #5-ranked lightweight contender Marat "Cobra" Gafurov in an impressive showing at ONE on TNT III, and the victory earns him a right to meet Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez. He is on the fast-track to contention, and his performance in Singapore showed no reason why he can't keep that train rolling at ONE on TNT IV.

Ryuto Sawada vs. Miao Li Tao

Miao Winner by Unanimous Decision

Miao Li Tao leveled the series with Ryuto Sawada. In October 2020, Sawada got the win, but Miao showed that he learned from his mistakes and came back stronger with a three-round performance where he outlasted his Japanese counterpart. Can Sawada do the same? Perhaps, and since the series is now at 1-1 a trilogy bout makes all the sense in the world.

Nieky Holzken vs. John Wayne Parr

Holzken Winner by Technical Knockout

Nieky "The Natural" Holzken dawned the four-ounce gloves for the first time opposite Muay Thai legend John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr and looked outstanding in the process. His speed advantage was noticeable from the opening bell and Holzken utilized it to earn a second-round TKO. Holzken dropped Parr multiple times and opened the door to a whole new world of possibilities in ONE Super Series Muay Thai.

