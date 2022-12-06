ONE on Prime Video 5 Recap

LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Championship returned to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Friday, December 2, with ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin. The nine-bout event was headlined by a collision of undefeated World Champions and delivered another memorable night.

At night’s end, Malykhin claimed the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship and became a two-division champion. Want to find out how he accomplished his goal, or just want to relive the night that was?

This is your recap of ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin.

Main Event: Reinier De Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin

Malykhin Winner by KO

Anatoly Malykhin wasted little time when the bell rang and clobbered his way to a second title in ONE.

The Russian avoided clever trip attempts from Reinier De Ridder and landed heavy punches from inside the clinch. As “The Dutch Knight” failed to secure a takedown, Malykhin scored with thunderous strikes in return. Soon, the damage was too much to take, and Malykhin put his opponent to the mat with ferocious haymakers.

The victory sent a message to light heavyweight and heavyweight athletes alike that Malykhin is here to stay as one of the best athletes in the sport. With a potential date with ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Bhullar looming, Malykhin could unify the heavyweight titles and have a historic 2023 campaign.

Full Card

Kade Ruotolo vs. Matheus Gabriel

Ruotolo Winner by Unanimous Decision

Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov

No Contest

Amber Kitchen vs. Jackie Buntan

Buntan Winner by Unanimous Decision

Dae Sung Park vs. Lowen Tynanes

Tynanes Winner by Split Decision

Eduard Folayang vs. Edson Marques

Marques Winner by TKO

Tye Ruotolo vs. Marat Gafurov

Ruotolo Winner by Submission

Jasur Mirzamukhamedov vs. Oumar Kane

Kane Winner by Unanimous Decision

Lin Heqin vs. Denice Zamboanga

Zamboanga Winner by Split Decision

Kade Ruotolo closed out his 2022 with the first defense of his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship. Although the Southern California native failed to get a submission, his attacks were enough to get him a unanimous decision. After claiming the gold and winning the ADCC World Championship earlier this year, his final performance of 2022 helped cap off a star-making year that shined a light on where the sport of submission grappling is heading.

American Jackie Buntan exacted a bit of revenge against Amber Kitchen in a three-round Muay Thai duel. The two striking stars put on a show, but it was Buntan who edged Kitchen in their rematch five years after they met on the amateur circuit. Buntan’s power seemed to be the difference as she looks to reenter the discussion for title contention.

Lightweight Lowen Tynanes edged Dae Sung Park in the opening contest of the main card. The former top contender in the division is finally coming into form after years of battling back injuries, but the win at ONE on Prime Video 5 will put him back in the mix as 2023 nears.

Tye Ruotolo hit the mats on the lead card before his brother took to the Circle, and he met former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov. Ruotolo got the submission with a beautiful triangle-armbar following some good defense by the former titleholder. The win made it back-to-back finishes in ONE for Ruotolo, following his stunning performance against Garry Tonon earlier this year.

Also in action, Murad Ramazanov and Roberto Soldic saw their bout come to an early end with a no-contest following a low blow to Soldic. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane dominated Jasur Mirzamukamedov with a wrestling-heavy attack. Edson Marques battled back against former ONE World Champion Eduard Folayang and took home a big TKO victory in the second round. Kicking off the night, Denice Zamboanga and Lin Heqin went the distance with “The Menace” grabbing a split decision win in a competitive outing.

