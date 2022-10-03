ONE on Prime Video 2 Recap
On Friday, September 30, ONE Championship jumped back onto Prime Video with a stellar night of martial arts action with ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.
The nine bouts of the event came through with massive knockouts and compelling battles. The evening was capped off by one of the sport’s biggest rivalries and most entertaining trilogies. It was a night worth remembering.
Here is your recap of all of the action from ONE on Prime Video 2.
Main Event: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee
Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee continued their jaw-dropping series with another instant classic. When the decision was being read, it could have been anyone’s name read off the scorecards as the winner. On this night, “The Panda” reigned supreme.
For Xiong, it came down to her punching power, especially in the opening round. The Chinese superstar pummeled Lee and nearly finished the fight. Xiong knocked her down and opened a large gap that Lee was never able to close in the judge’s eyes.
Lee showed herself well from the second round on and nearly took the lead herself. However, just when she would get close to taking full control, Xiong would respond with another damaging punch. The third installment of their incredible series delivered as expected and showed why both women are champions.
Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa
Musumeci Winner by Unanimous Decision
Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan
Stamp Winner by Unanimous Decision
Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov
Freymanov Winner by TKO
Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir
Amir Winner by Knockout
Marat Grigorian vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Grigorian Winner by Unanimous Decision
Ryogo Takahashi vs. Oh Ho Taek
Oh Winner by Split Decision
Anissa Meksen vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek
Meksen Winner by Unanimous Decision
Rade Opacic vs. Giannis Stoforidis
Opacic Winner by Knockout
Mikey Musumeci claimed the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship after 10 minutes of fast-paced action, where he never missed an opportunity to attack. The American never allowed his Brazilian counterpart to assume the role of the aggressor. Sousa had to consistently defend against the attacks of Musumeci, which did not allow him to score much under the global ruleset. Musumeci took him the belt and continued the rise of grappling on the global stage.
Stamp Fairtex looked strong in her three-round decision win over Jihin Radzuan. The biggest highlight for the Thai star was a knockdown that came off a brilliant short elbow that connected flush to Radzuan’s jaw. The Malaysian showed her toughness by surviving, but Stamp’s offensive output won the day to set up her big mixed-rules superfight with Anissa Meksen.
Is there a better way to make your promotional debut than taking out your division’s former king? That is exactly how Ilya Freymanov stepped into ONE at ONE on Prime Video 2. The Russian’s striking kept Nguyen off-balance and allowed him to walk away with a first-round TKO to jump right into the title hunt at featherweight.
Turkish phenom Halil Amir stepped into the fire against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin and went blow-for-blow with the heavy-handed athlete. In the second round, Amir stunned Nastyukhin and immediately blitzed with a barrage of strikes until the bout was called in his favor.
Featherweight kickboxers Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan put on a show on the lead card, but it was the Armenian who got the edge on the judge’s scorecards. Grigorian was a little sharper during their three rounds of action and picked up a crucial win to keep pace and get closer to another shot for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.
Oh Ho Taek stepped onto the global stage for the first time and squeaked past Ryogo Takahashi to get his promotional career started on the right foot. The South Korean’s split decision win knocked off the #5-ranked contender in the division and put him on a path to getting noticed by the division’s elite.
It was another dominant performance for Anissa Meksen against Dangkongfah Banchamek. The French-Algerian continued to batter her opponents inside the Circle, and after the bout, she called out Stamp for their January mixed-rules superfight. The collision is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing bouts for 2023, and we will see it right off the jump next year.
Rade Opacic looked fantastic against Giannis Stoforidis in their ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate bout. Following a crushing second-round KO, Opacic made it known he was ready to step in if needed but was also looking forward to meeting the winner of the tournament regardless of the outcome.
