ONE Announces The Full Card For ONE NextGen II

ONE FC Next Gen II
cdn.onefc.com One Championship
ONE Championship continues its NextGen series with ONE: NextGen II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, November 12, with a six-bout card headlined by a bantamweight Muay Thai banger.

At the top of the bill, Saemapetch Fairtex and Rittewada Petchyindee Academy will collide in a contender's battle in the bantamweight division.

Saempetch is currently the top-ranked contender in the division, but the debuting Thai star enters with a 90-25-5 record of his own. The main event gives Rittewada a perfect opportunity to debut in style and usurp the position of Saemapetch.

Also on the card will be two ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate bouts. The winners of each contest will be available as replacements should any of the remaining four athletes withdraw from the competition.

In the first alternate contest, Smokin' Jo Nattawut returns to the global stage against Yurik Davtyan. In the following contest, China's Zhang Chunyu meets Dovydas Rimkus of Lithuania.

ONE Super Series action will also see Han Zi Hao meet Victor Pinto in a bantamweight Muay Thai affair in the evening's opening contest.

But mixed martial arts bouts will also be featured on the action-packed card.

Agilan Thani takes on Japan's Hiroyuki Tetsuka in a catchweight contest before featherweights Tang Kai and Yoon Chang Min meet in the co-main event of ONE: NextGen II.

The event from Singapore is sure to deliver a solid evening of martial arts action as ONE brings another full card showcasing the diverse talent of its roster. The event will air across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

ONE: NextGen II Full Card

Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Rittewada Petchyindee Academy

Tang Kai vs. Yoon Chang Min

Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus

Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan

Agilan Thani vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka

Han Zi Hao vs. Victor Pinto

Saemapetch Fairtex’s Freedom From Poverty | ONE Feature

Muay Thai was Saemapetch Fairtex’s only way to pull his family out of poverty. The Thai phenom recalls his very first bout, and the journey that led him to T...
