ONE NextGen III Recap

one championship
ONE Next Gen III
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship

ONE Championship’s NextGen series concluded on Friday, November 26, with the previously recorded ONE: NextGen III. The six-bout card featured matches across three sports and delivered a night of quality martial arts action.

In the main event, Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks made a successful ONE debut with a dominant victory over Lito Adiwang. The charismatic American was elated with the performance and put the rest of the strawweight world on notice.

What else happened inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium? Find out with a recap of ONE: NextGen III.

Main Event: Lito Adiwang vs. Jarred Brooks

Main Event

Lito Adiwang vs. Jarred Brooks

Brooks Winner by Submission

Round 2 - 3:07

Welcome to ONE, Mr. Brooks!

Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks made his organizational debut in the main event opposite #5-ranked Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang and officially put ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio on notice with a second-round arm-triangle finish.

Brooks recognized the power of Adiwang and used his superior grappling to get the action to the mat. Once there, he was in full control of his opponent and stayed active from top. Adiwang showed himself well, but the American was simply too much.

The emphatic performance cemented Brooks’ standing in the division. He entered the company as one of the hottest commodities in the strawweight division and confirmed he is a top contender for the gold.

Full Card

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Ramazanov Winner by KO

Alex Silva vs. Rene Catalan

Silva Winner by Submission

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Daniel Puertas

Panpayak Winner by Unanimous Decision

Pieter Buist vs. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu

Uulu Winner by Unanimous Decision

Felipe Lobo vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Lobo Winner by Unanimous Decision

Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov was on point with his rangy striking, and he flustered Pongsiri in the opening round. As the frustrated Thai star marched forward, Ramazanov uncorked a beautiful uppercut down the center for the KO. The win put the Russian back in the win column, and he asserted himself in the Muay Thai title picture right away.

Former Strawweight World Champion Alex “Little Rock” Silva showed he is not ready to go away from the title scene himself. The first-round submission moved him one step closer to another title shot, but the Brazilian may still have work to do. Regardless, his swift submission showcased his grappling prowess once again.

Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Daniel Puertas went the full three rounds in their flyweight kickboxing battle, and it was the Thai star who got his hand raised by unanimous decision. It was a solid performance by Panpayak, who affirmed his #3 spot in the official ONE athlete rankings.

Pieter Buist and Ruslan Emilbek Uulu went toe-to-toe in a lightweight battle, which almost ended early. Although after the full three rounds ended, it was Uulu who had done enough in the judge’s eyes to pick up the victory. The closely-contested battle showed the depth of the lightweight division as Uulu inched closer to contention.

In the opening contest, Brazil’s Felipe Lobo showed himself to be one of the rising stars of the bantamweight kickboxing division with a three-round unanimous decision victory over Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. Lobo’s speed and precision kept Rodlek guessing and earned him a signature victory to close out the year.

Lito Adiwang vs. Jarred Brooks Ended With A NASTY SUBMISSION 😬

With HEATED words exchanged before they faced off in the Circle, the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III, Filipino phenom Lito Adiwang and American debutant Jarre...

The JAW-DROPPING Knockout That Ended Ramazanov vs. Pongsiri 🤯

With the #5 spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai division on the line, former ONE World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov took on Thai striker Pongsiri PK in a KNOCK...
