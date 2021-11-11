LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Saemapetch Welcomes Rittewada At ONE NextGen II

one championship
ONE NextGen II
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship
Top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex will put that #1 ranking on the line in the main event of ONE: NextGen II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, November 12, as ONE Championship emanates from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Saemapetch is on a three-bout win streak inside the Circle as he attempts to work his way to a rematch against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghado.

The Thai star was near that goal when he advanced to the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament finals earlier in 2021. However, he was forced to withdraw from the final bout and must now reaffirm his standing in the division.

Making his organizational debut in ONE Super Series Muay Thai action, Rittewada Petchyindee Academy will try to take over that top spot with an impressive upset in the main event.

Rittewada is closing in on 100 career victories, and none would be more important than the main event of ONE: NextGen II. If he can upset the current #1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Rittewada would turn the division on its head.

The main event will help set the stage for an incredible 2022 in the red hot bantamweight division. Can Saemapetch earn his long-awaited rematch, or will Rittewada seize the day with a monumental upset?

Fans should expect a hard-hitting clash in Singapore that will close out another diverse night of martial arts action.

ONE: NextGen II airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Saemapetch | Full Fight Replay

Before #1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex takes on #3-ranked Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in the main event of ONE: FULL BLAST, r...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part I: 1970-1975

entertainment
Bruce Lee Fists of Fury
s3.amazonaws.com Janus Films

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

The first kung fu film I saw was in 1973, Bruce Lee's The Big Boss (aka Fists of Fury; 1971). Since then, I've accumulated 950+ martial arts movies from the '70s from 20 countries mostly on Betamax. Rather than list them from worst of the best to the best of the best, I preferred to present the films by the year they were made. There's good chance you haven't seen them all, yet they're out there somewhere. Happy hunting!
Keep Reading Show less

IBJJF World Master Returns to Las Vegas November 11-13

brazilian jiu jitsu
IBJFF World Master
cdn.shopify.com Leao Optics
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation has been putting on the biggest and most prestigious jiu-jitsu tournaments since its formation in 2002. One of the biggest of those tournaments is the World Master Championship, a multi-day event that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. This edition features not only the best 30+ aged competitors in the world, but also professional middleweight and heavyweight Grand Prixes, and Jiu-Jitsu Con tournaments for adults and kids.
Keep Reading Show less

Black & White

history
Black & White

It's About More Than Belts and Uniforms, Part 2

Thomas "LaPuppet" Carroll, a student of African-American karate pioneer George Cofield and a noted tournament fighter on the East Coast, initially gained national prominence in 1968 when he became the first Black martial artist to make the cover of Black Belt (August issue)."It was a very big deal to us at the time," said Chaka Zulu, a fellow New York martial artist and friend of LaPuppet's. "The only time you ever saw an African-American in Black Belt back then, he was being beaten up by a white guy. The only position we could have in the martial arts world was as an uke."

Keep Reading Show less