LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE: Lights Out Recap

one championship
ONE FC
ONE Championship

ONE Championship brought the fire to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11, with ONE: Lights Out. Eight knockouts filled the card with the promised action.

At night’s end, a new ONE Bantamweight World Champion was crowned, and the featherweight king retained his title. But so much more happened inside the Circle.

Find out what you missed or simply relive the action with this recap of ONE: Lights Out.

Main Event: Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon

Main Event

Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon

Le Winner by Knockout

Round 1 - 0:56

ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le shut down the sensational submissions of Garry Tonon with a cracking first-round knockout to retain his gold and collect a $50,000 bonus check in the process.

Tonon attacked Le’s legs early, but the high-risk submission did not turn into a reward. Le was able to defend and hammer Tonon from the top with wicked power shots. As they jostled around on the canvas, Le found the opening to land cleanly and shut out Tonon’s lights.

The victory marked the fifth straight knockout for Le in ONE. Every match since joining the promotion has been a highlight-reel finish, and the Louisianian proved his spot atop the featherweight mountain.

Full Card

Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker

Lineker Winner by Knockout

Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets

Nguyen Winner by TKO

Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour

Azizpour Winner by TKO

Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis

Mattheis Winner by TKO

Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian

Peimian Winner by TKO

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana

Saputra Winner by Submission

Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez

Barlow Winner by TKO

Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock

Nolan Winner by TKO

Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez

Heqin Winner By Unanimous Decision

In the co-main event, bantamweight powerhouse John Lineker finally claimed a World Championship by defeating Bibiano Fernandes by knockout. The two Brazilians slugged it out in a wild first round before settling into the second frame. Lineker ushered in a new era and capitalized on the moment.

But so did many others. On the ten-bout event, only the opening contest went to a decision when Lin Heqin defeated Milagros Lopez.

Iman Barlow, Liam Nolan, and Zhang Peimian all grabbed $50,000 bonuses for their finishes. Barlow and Peimian were making their ONE debut and were able to do so in style with captivating finishes.

Eko Roni Saputra kept his streak of finishes alive with a first-round submission over Chan Rothana. The flyweight inches closer to the official ONE athlete rankings and looks to be a major player in 2022.

Iraj Azizpour made his case to be one-half of the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship match, whenever it comes to fruition, with a TKO win over Ismael Londt. The Iranian has looked solid in his two outings on the global stage.

Also in action, Martin Nguyen returned to form with a stoppage of Kirill Gorobets. The Vietnamese-Australian worked over his body and sapped the energy of the newcomer en route to the TKO finish.

Thanh Le 🇻🇳🇺🇸 KNOCKS Garry Tonon OUT COLD! 🥶

A STUNNING knockout finished the ONE: LIGHTS OUT main event showdown between ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le and BJJ superstar Garry Tonon!#ONECham...

WE HAVE A NEW KING 🇧🇷👑 John Lineker FINISHES Bibiano Fernandes

John Lineker starched longtime ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes with a BRUTAL knockout in the co-main event of ONE: LIGHTS OUT!#ONEChampions...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Memorable MMA Matches: Is There a Buzzer?

mma opinion
Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva at UFC 117
Getty Images

Almost everyone loves a good comeback story. And almost every comeback story becomes the whole story. It is a strange thing when the narrative of a fight or fights can be extremely one-sided for a lengthy duration — only to have that entire narrative shifted on its axis by a last-minute buzzer-beating move in another direction.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ocean State Grand Nationals: Approved Music for Competitors

sport karate
Ocean State Grand Nationals
Photo Courtesy: Chris Split Photography

The Ocean State Grand Nationals, a NASKA World Tour event coming up April 8-10 in Warwick, Rhode Island, has released the website they will be using for competitors to have royalty-free music for the finals on Saturday evening. The show is being aired on The CW Television Network, a joint venture by the CBS Entertainment Group and Paramount Global, so the use of this music is necessary for copyright purposes. For our readers who aren't familiar with sport karate, check out the bottom of this article to learn what this means. For those of you attending the Ocean State Grand Nationals, please read the following paragraph carefully.

If you expect to qualify for the night show, please click this link for the Envato Elements music library and select the songs that you would like to use. The song selection is completely free of charge, but it is only approved for use specifically at the Ocean State Grand Nationals for now. Once you have made your selections, please email the song to the promoters at drka111@aol.com. After receiving confirmation that you have successfully reserved that song (or songs), you have the option to have the music cut or remixed to match your form. You must send the edited version to the aforementioned email for it to be used, otherwise they will just play the original uncut version of the song when you take the stage. These rules regarding music only apply to the Saturday night finals, you can use any music that you would like for the eliminations.

Keep ReadingShow less

How to Overcome Yourself in Grappling Tournaments and Play The Game of Human Chess

grappling
Jiu Jitsu
Gabe Sagman

See how competing in Jiu-Jitsu will force you to become a better person

With martial arts in general, but especially with Jiu-Jitsu, we have this sort of divide between recreational practitioners and those who choose to embrace more of the competitive lifestyle.
Keep ReadingShow less