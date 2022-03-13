ONE: Lights Out Recap
ONE Championship brought the fire to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11, with ONE: Lights Out. Eight knockouts filled the card with the promised action.
At night’s end, a new ONE Bantamweight World Champion was crowned, and the featherweight king retained his title. But so much more happened inside the Circle.
Find out what you missed or simply relive the action with this recap of ONE: Lights Out.
Main Event: Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon
Main Event
Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon
Le Winner by Knockout
Round 1 - 0:56
ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le shut down the sensational submissions of Garry Tonon with a cracking first-round knockout to retain his gold and collect a $50,000 bonus check in the process.
Tonon attacked Le’s legs early, but the high-risk submission did not turn into a reward. Le was able to defend and hammer Tonon from the top with wicked power shots. As they jostled around on the canvas, Le found the opening to land cleanly and shut out Tonon’s lights.
The victory marked the fifth straight knockout for Le in ONE. Every match since joining the promotion has been a highlight-reel finish, and the Louisianian proved his spot atop the featherweight mountain.
Full Card
Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker
Lineker Winner by Knockout
Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets
Nguyen Winner by TKO
Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour
Azizpour Winner by TKO
Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis
Mattheis Winner by TKO
Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian
Peimian Winner by TKO
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana
Saputra Winner by Submission
Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez
Barlow Winner by TKO
Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock
Nolan Winner by TKO
Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez
Heqin Winner By Unanimous Decision
In the co-main event, bantamweight powerhouse John Lineker finally claimed a World Championship by defeating Bibiano Fernandes by knockout. The two Brazilians slugged it out in a wild first round before settling into the second frame. Lineker ushered in a new era and capitalized on the moment.
But so did many others. On the ten-bout event, only the opening contest went to a decision when Lin Heqin defeated Milagros Lopez.
Iman Barlow, Liam Nolan, and Zhang Peimian all grabbed $50,000 bonuses for their finishes. Barlow and Peimian were making their ONE debut and were able to do so in style with captivating finishes.
Eko Roni Saputra kept his streak of finishes alive with a first-round submission over Chan Rothana. The flyweight inches closer to the official ONE athlete rankings and looks to be a major player in 2022.
Iraj Azizpour made his case to be one-half of the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship match, whenever it comes to fruition, with a TKO win over Ismael Londt. The Iranian has looked solid in his two outings on the global stage.
Also in action, Martin Nguyen returned to form with a stoppage of Kirill Gorobets. The Vietnamese-Australian worked over his body and sapped the energy of the newcomer en route to the TKO finish.