ONE Lights Out Full Card
The ten-bout event will be capped off by two previously announced World Championship bouts featuring four of the most explosive martial artists in the world.
In the main event, ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le defends his title for the first time against #2-ranked Garry Tonon. Both men are unbeaten on the global stage and have highlight-reel performances that have led them to this moment.
John Lineker and ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes will finally settle their score in the night’s co-main event. The bout had been rescheduled for the event following Lineker’s removal from ONE: Bad Blood due to health and safety protocols.
Joining them on the line-up, former two-division World Champion Martin Nguyen will try to best Kirill Gorobets in a critical featherweight showdown. The #3-ranked featherweight contender will try to defend his spot in the rankings against the debuting Gorobets.
#5-ranked strawweight contender Alex Silva will also defend his spot in the rankings when he meets Adrian Mattheis on the main card.
The main card also features two hard-hitting ONE Super Series kickboxing battles as well.
In the heavyweight division, Iraj Azizpour returns to slug it out with Ismael Londt, while strawweights Josh Tonna and Zhang Peimian open the main card to set the tone for the evening.
ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 6:00 a.m. EST/3:00 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11.
ONE: Lights Out Full Card
ONE Featherweight World Championship: Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon
ONE Bantamweight World Championship: Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker
Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets
Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour
Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis
Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana
Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez
Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock
Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez
Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker | ONE: LIGHTS OUT Co-Main EventLongtime ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes defends his belt against knockout artist John “Hands of Stone” Lineker at ONE: LIGHTS ...
- Abbasov Challenges De Ridder For Middleweight Gold At ONE Full ... ›
- Kryklia, Aygun Meet For Light Heavyweight Gold At ONE Full Circle ... ›
- Fernandes vs. Lineker Title Tilt To Co-Main Event ONE Lights Out ... ›