ONE Lights Out Full Card

one championship
ONE Lights Out MMA
cdn.onefc.com
ONE Championship has released its full card for ONE: Lights Out, airing live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11.

The ten-bout event will be capped off by two previously announced World Championship bouts featuring four of the most explosive martial artists in the world.

In the main event, ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le defends his title for the first time against #2-ranked Garry Tonon. Both men are unbeaten on the global stage and have highlight-reel performances that have led them to this moment.

John Lineker and ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes will finally settle their score in the night’s co-main event. The bout had been rescheduled for the event following Lineker’s removal from ONE: Bad Blood due to health and safety protocols.

Joining them on the line-up, former two-division World Champion Martin Nguyen will try to best Kirill Gorobets in a critical featherweight showdown. The #3-ranked featherweight contender will try to defend his spot in the rankings against the debuting Gorobets.

#5-ranked strawweight contender Alex Silva will also defend his spot in the rankings when he meets Adrian Mattheis on the main card.

The main card also features two hard-hitting ONE Super Series kickboxing battles as well.

In the heavyweight division, Iraj Azizpour returns to slug it out with Ismael Londt, while strawweights Josh Tonna and Zhang Peimian open the main card to set the tone for the evening.

ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 6:00 a.m. EST/3:00 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11.

ONE: Lights Out Full Card

ONE Featherweight World Championship: Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon

ONE Bantamweight World Championship: Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker

Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets

Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour

Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis

Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana

Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez

Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock

Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez

Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker | ONE: LIGHTS OUT Co-Main Event

Longtime ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes defends his belt against knockout artist John “Hands of Stone” Lineker at ONE: LIGHTS ...
