ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix IV Card Announced
ONE Championship returns on Friday, November 20, with ONE: Inside The Matrix IV.
Aslanbek Zikreev battles Wang Junguang in a ONE Super Series kickboxing catch weight contest in the main event.
Zikreev's promotional debut will be one no fan should miss. The athlete will try to make a huge statement against "Golden Boy" and announce himself as a contender in the strawweight division. But the Chinese striker will have a lot to say about that as he looks to prove himself as well.
In Muay Thai action, Aussie Rocky Ogden takes on Joseph Lasiri in a cracking ONE Super Series match-up.
Elsewhere on the undercard, three mixed martial arts contests help fill-out the card.
Bantamweight finishers Bruno Pucci and Kwon Won Il will go toe-to-toe and try to add another highlight to their reels in what could be the Match of the Night.
Featherweights Ryogo Takahashi and Yoon Chang Min meet in what could be a crucial contest for the official ONE athlete rankings. Both men are looking to break through into the upper echelon, and this could be the bout that sends them on the path to a huge 2021.
Brazilian Maira Mazar will meet Choi Jeong Yun in a catch weight bout in the evening's opening contest.
It will be another can't-miss night of fun on the global stage of ONE.
Top 5 Knockouts From ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX IV Stars www.youtube.com
The five-bout card gets underway at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on B/R Live for free on Friday, November 13.
ONE: Inside The Matrix IV
ONE Super Series Kickboxing: Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Wang Junguang
ONE Super Series Muay Thai: Rocky Ogden vs. Joseph Lasiri
Bruno Pucci vs. Kwon Won Il
Ryogo Takahashi vs. Yoon Chang Min
Maira Mazar vs. Choi Jeong Yun