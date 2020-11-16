ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix IV Card Announced

mixed martial arts
Wang Junguang
www.onefc.com

ONE Championship returns on Friday, November 20, with ONE: Inside The Matrix IV.

Aslanbek Zikreev battles Wang Junguang in a ONE Super Series kickboxing catch weight contest in the main event.

Zikreev's promotional debut will be one no fan should miss. The athlete will try to make a huge statement against "Golden Boy" and announce himself as a contender in the strawweight division. But the Chinese striker will have a lot to say about that as he looks to prove himself as well.

In Muay Thai action, Aussie Rocky Ogden takes on Joseph Lasiri in a cracking ONE Super Series match-up.

Elsewhere on the undercard, three mixed martial arts contests help fill-out the card.

Bantamweight finishers Bruno Pucci and Kwon Won Il will go toe-to-toe and try to add another highlight to their reels in what could be the Match of the Night.

Featherweights Ryogo Takahashi and Yoon Chang Min meet in what could be a crucial contest for the official ONE athlete rankings. Both men are looking to break through into the upper echelon, and this could be the bout that sends them on the path to a huge 2021.

Brazilian Maira Mazar will meet Choi Jeong Yun in a catch weight bout in the evening's opening contest.

It will be another can't-miss night of fun on the global stage of ONE.

Top 5 Knockouts From ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX IV Stars www.youtube.com

The five-bout card gets underway at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on B/R Live for free on Friday, November 13.

ONE: Inside The Matrix IV

ONE Super Series Kickboxing: Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Wang Junguang

ONE Super Series Muay Thai: Rocky Ogden vs. Joseph Lasiri

Bruno Pucci vs. Kwon Won Il

Ryogo Takahashi vs. Yoon Chang Min

Maira Mazar vs. Choi Jeong Yun

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Police Shut Down Underground NY Fight Club

news
Rumble in the Bronx
i.dailymail.co.uk

After apparently responding to reports of a large gathering that violated Covid-19 restrictions Saturday night, law enforcement officials in New York discovered an underground fight club staging an event with 200 attendees, many of whom were unmasked and failing to follow social distancing guidelines. New York City deputy sheriffs shut down the illegal club, billed as "Rumble in the Bronx," and arrested 10 people responsible for organizing the event, including CEO Michael Roman.

Besides being in violation of New York's pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, staging an illegal combat event, and violating liquor laws, several loaded firearms were found at the location. Rumble in the Bronx has developed a notable presence on social media and staged fights in other cities besides New York. Their next event was supposed to take place December in Orlando.

Pro Point Finalizes 160-169 Pound Lineup for December 12th

sport karate
Jack Felton

The new point fighting promotion streamed on OSS TV has announced all eight fighters for their upcoming 160-169 tournament.

On December 12th, some of the top point fighters in sport karate will assemble at Pro Point headquarters to attempt to claim the second title awarded by the promotion. Superstar Bailey Murphy won the lightweight bracket by defeating formidable opponent Ryan George in the finals to become the first Pro Point champion, but now the stage is set for a new fighter to be crowned champion of a new weight class.

The first announcement for the 8-man tournament was none other than all-time great point fighter Jack Felton of Team All Stars. Felton was followed by Team Straight Up's Brandon Ballou, who was an alternate for the first event and has developed a reputation as one of the toughest fighters in the sport. Then another all-time fighter was added to the lineup with the announcement of Jason Bourelly of Team KTOC, the ageless wonder who is known for winning every major tournament in the sport. The bracket would only get deeper from there with the addition of Oscar Guzman, Luis Nunez, Team Dojo Elite-Power's Zain Pedraza, Jalen Lazenby, and Team Straight Up's Romani Alicea.

Check out round one of Bailey Murphy and Ryan George's clash from the first Pro Point event below to see this new style of sport karate fighting.

In other Pro Point news, they have announced a 170-179 pound weight class bracket to take place on January 30th. It is unknown which fighters are planned for that event at this time. Additionally, Pro Point has signed former successful point fighter Samuel Gagnon as their Director of Canada, who compliments their recent signing of Mike Conroy as Executive Director. For more news and updates about Pro Point and other exciting sport karate promotions, stay tuned to BlackBeltMag.com.

Crawford Defends Welter Boxing Crown

news
Terence Crawford
images.daznservices.com

Terence Crawford, regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best fighter in boxing, defended his WBO welterweight title Saturday night in Las Vegas stopping Kell Brook in the fourth round. Brook, a former IBF welterweight champion, started well in the first two rounds but in the fourth he came lunging in and Crawford caught him with a stiff right jab that sent the challenger stumbling to the ropes.

It didn't take long for Crawford, 33, to finish him with the referee stepping in to stop the fight at the 1:14 mark. It was Crawford's fourth title defense as he ran his record to 37-0 with 28 KOs.

