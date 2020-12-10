ONE Championship: Holzken vs Compton Preview at Big Bang 2

mixed martial arts
Nieky Holzken
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship brings you ONE: Big Bang II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, December 11, with a stellar line-up.

Perhaps, however, there is no better bout on the card than the co-main event featuring ONE Super Series kickboxing action between two lightweight contenders.

#1-ranked lightweight contender Nieky "The Natural" Holzken takes on #5-ranked Elliot "The Dragon" Compton.

Holzken's record sells itself. He has achieved success everywhere he has been, but he still chases the elusive ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship after ten hard rounds with Regian Eersel.

Compton will try to usurp his position and move up to be the next challenger for Eersel's gold.

Ranked #5 in the division, Compton is in a prime position to play spoiler for Holzken's bid. Knocking off one of the most accomplished and famous faces in the sport will put a feather in his cap as he looks toward a potential title tilt.

The Aussie has had his eyes set on Holzken for years, and now he gets his long-awaited shot.

Nieky Holzken vs. Elliot Compton | Road To ONE: BIG BANG II www.youtube.com

Although 2020 has posed many challenges, the year will close with an all-important lightweight contender matchup for both men. This contest will help shape the division for 2021 and draw the attention of the reigning king.

On many other cards, this could be the main event. It speaks to the depth of talent competing on the global stage and the significance of the ONE: Big Bang II bout line-up. ONE Super Series continues to ignite excitement around the world, and this match will only continue to showcase the best strikers in the world today.

ONE: Big Bang II airs via the B/R Live app at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, December 11.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Fraud in the Marital Arts

archives
George Dillman
Fightland.vice.com

By: Steven Barnes, Black Belt Magazine Archives Circa 1988

There is a fine line between showmanship and deceit, and between meeting human needs and abusing trust, and in some of my columns I have attempted to define this line.

Most readers have appreciated my efforts, but several disturbing letters, combined with the recent release of a martial arts movie,· motivate me to speak again, I hope for the last time, on the subject of fraud.

Richard Plowden - The Patriarch of the Plowden Family Legacy

sport karate
Richard Plowden - The Patriarch of the Plowden Family Legacy

I love this quote, "Man plans and God laughs." That is a statement from former sport karate World Champion now coach of Team Impex, Richard Plowden. He is also President of the World Karate Kickboxing Commission USA and proud father of present World Championship competitors Morgan and Richard Avery Plowden. "I never thought that the martial arts would play such a huge role in my life, let alone the lives of my offspring", Plowden said.

The Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings

sport karate

The Official Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings have been created by a committee with the consideration of major leagues including but not limited to the ISKA, WAKO, NASKA, and WKC. These rankings will be updated after major sport karate tournaments and do not belong to any singular league, but may assist in matchmaking for future professional events. Those ranked as "Champion" are the current defending champions from the 2019 ISKA US Open World Championships. These rankings have been adjusted to account for age changes in the upcoming season and inactivity in late 2019 and early 2020.


Men's Weapons

Jackson Rudolph
  1. Danny Etkin
  2. Jake Presley
  3. Alex Riggs
  4. Rashad Eugene
  5. Rosario Succarotte

Women's Weapons

Mackensi Emory
  1. Sammy Smith
  2. Julia Plawker
  3. Noell Jellison
  4. Chloe Flower
  5. Isabella Caracta

Men's CMX Forms

Reid Presley
  1. Jacob Pinto
  2. Danny Etkin
  3. Mason Stowell
  4. Aidan Considine
  5. Shaquan Parson

Women's CMX Forms

Mackensi Emory
  1. Sammy Smith
  2. Mary Amato
  3. Noell Jellison
  4. Isabella Caracta
  5. Solange Olivier

Men's Traditional Forms

Ariel Torres
  1. Joey Castro
  2. Mason Stowell
  3. Shahin Jahanvash
  4. Jared Dunn
  5. Rommel Gargoles

Women's Traditional Forms

Traditional Forms
  1. Gabrielle Dunn
  2. Melissa Baillargeon
  3. Jewelianna Ortiz
  4. Rose Rhéaume
  5. Mary Amato

Men's Lightweight Fighting

Bailey Murphy
  1. Elijah Everill
  2. Jack Felton
  3. Tyreeke Saint
  4. Enrique Letona
  5. Richie Veres

Men's Heavyweight Fighting

Avery Plowden
  1. Kameren Dawson
  2. Kevin Walker
  3. Anthony Merricks
  4. Roman Brundl
  5. Pablo Moreno

Men's Open Weight Fighting

Elijah Everill
  1. Avery Plowden
  2. Jack Felton
  3. Bailey Murphy
  4. Kameren Dawson
  5. Kevin Walker

Women's Fighting

Morgan Plowden
  1. Dorina Szabó
  2. Elizabeth Rouillard
  3. Ki'tana Everett
  4. Drew Beatty
  5. Gina Thornton

Junior Boys' Weapons

Jake Presley
  1. Mason Bumba
  2. Dawson Holt
  3. Esteban Tremblay
  4. PJ Clark
  5. Ben Jones

Junior Girls' Weapons

Noell Jellison
  1. Haley Glass
  2. Olivia Rando
  3. Gabrielle Jean
  4. Kaley Kakac
  5. Samantha Mitling

Junior Boys' Forms

Mason Stowell
  1. Caio DaSilva
  2. Dawson Holt
  3. Salef Celiz
  4. Cade Trentadue
  5. Cody Leck

Junior Girls' Forms

Noell Jellison
  1. Haley Glass
  2. Olivia Rando
  3. Madison Olson
  4. Kaley Kakac
  5. Anna Beth Hedgepeth

Synchronized Weapons

Team Paul Mitchell
  1. Ben Jones & PJ Clark
  2. Will Nevitt & Sam McKinley
  3. Noah Fort & Nathan Fort
  4. Anthony D'Amours & Gabrielle Jean

Synchronized Forms

Team Infinity
  1. Salef Celiz & Cade Trentadue
  2. Noell Jellison & Hunter Orlowski
  3. Dawson Holt, PJ Clark, & Ben Jones
  4. Tiger Harkins & Alex Crone

Team Demonstration

Team Competitive Edge
  1. Team Infinity
  2. Team Freestyle
  3. Team Fearless
  4. Team Chozen
