LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE: Heavy Hitters Recap

one championship
ONE Heavy Hitters
ONE Championship

ONE Championship began their 2022 campaign with a bang on Friday, January 14, with ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The eight-bout card was electric with six finishes and the ONE Strawweight World Championship main event. The first quarter of 2022 is looking incredibly strong for ONE, and ONE: Heavy Hitters showed the world the excitement that awaits.

Do you want to remember the sensational start to the year? Did you miss any of the bouts that took place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium? If so, here is your recap of ONE: Heavy Hitters.

Main Event: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ayaka Miura

Main Event

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ayaka Miura

Xiong Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 5 - 5:00

“The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan did exactly what she needed to do to retain the ONE Strawweight World Championship. She shut down the judo of Ayaka Miura and peppered her with strikes for five rounds.

While the finish didn’t come for the Chinese champion, it was a dominant performance for the champion. She was never in any sort of danger against her Japanese counterpart.

The question is what’s next?

Xiong has been an incredibly dominant strawweight champion and has virtually cleaned out the entire division. Does she wait for another new contender to make noise? Did Tiffany Teo earn a third bout even though Xiong leads the series 2-0? Or will Xiong seek out new challenges, potentially in the atomweight division? The future is unknown, but the known is that she is the queen of strawweight without a close second.

Full Card

Saemapetch vs. Tawanchai

Tawanchai Winner by KO

James Nakashima vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Izagakhmaev Winner by Submission

Supergirl vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Supergirl Winner by Split Decision

Senzo Ikeda vs. Elipitua Siregar

Ikeda Winner by Submission

Beybulat Isaev vs. Giannis Stoforidis

Stoforidis Winner by KO

Tiffany Teo vs. Meng Bo

Teo Winner by Submission

Shuya Kamikubo vs. Troy Worthen

Kamikubo Winner by Submission

Tawanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym continued to impress in the co-main event feature bout against Saemapetch Fairtex. It was almost effortless for the Thai against his friend as he was fluid and near-perfect with each strike. He scored a knockdown against Saemapetch before ending the battle shortly after his friend rose to his feet. Defeating the #1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender so easily puts a lot of steam behind the rise of Tawanchai, who continues to look up at the featherweight division for bigger challenges.

The hype is real with Saygid Izagakhmaev, as the Russian dominated James Nakashima. The two tested their stand-up game in the first round, but Izagakhmaev closed out the round in top position. At the outset of the second round, Izagakhmaev took the match back down and was in total control. Soon, a head-and-arm triangle choke came into play and Nakashima was forced to tap. Izagakhmaev is an instant factor in a stacked lightweight division.

Supergirl edged Ekaterina Vandaryeva in a controversial decision, but the three-round war should only serve as a learning experience for the 18-year-old star. The first and third rounds were closely contested battles, but the second frame was all “Barbie.” Vandaryeva hurt the Thai and launched an endless flurry seeking the finish. Supergirl survived and came out refreshed in the third to slip past the Belarusian.

Senzo Ikeda had a stiff challenge from Elipitua Siregar, but in the end, a well-placed body blow got him the victory. The Indonesian displayed great improvement in his return bout, but the pressure and pace from Ikeda kept him on his back foot. Once Ikeda dug to the body, the finish followed to keep the event’s fireworks exploding in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a quick ONE Super Series kickboxing contest, Beybulat Isaev and Giannis Stoforidis launched huge hooks at one another. Both landed and both men fell to the canvas. However, only Stoforidis was able to get back to his feet for an incredible knockout that will be an early KO of the Year contender in 2022.

Although Meng Bo got off to a hot start, much like her ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix bout against Ritu Phogat, she fail prey to the wrestling of her opponent in the closing seconds. In the second round, it was all Tiffany Teo. “No Chill” eventually got the rear-naked choke and picked up the victory. After the match, she mentioned she was open to a third match against Xiong, but also was eager for opportunities in other divisions as well.

Shuya Kamikubo and Troy Worthen battled back and forth with their grappling, but in the final round Kamikubo was finally able to get the choke. The Japanese martial artist was able to continually close the distance and force the exchanges, and although the American was able to match him in the first two frames, the finish eventually presented itself. The win marked a big push for Kamikubo up the bantamweight ranks.

BRUTAL Muay Thai KNOCKOUT 💥 Tawanchai vs. Saemapetch

The highly-anticipated Muay Thai clash between striking superstars Tawanchai and Saemapetch ended with a BLISTERING knockout!#ONEHeavyHitters #ONEChampionshi...

Saygid Izagakhmaev's SMASHING ONE Debut 🇷🇺💥

Khabib's protege and Russian superstar Saygid Izagakhmaev captured the world's attention with a show-stopping debut against American warrior James Nakashima ...

This Fight ALMOST Ended With A DOUBLE KNOCKOUT 😱

The light heavyweight kickboxing fight between Russian powerhouse Beybulat Isaev and Greek colossus Giannis Stoforidis ended with a CRAZY knockout!#ONEHeavyH...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

Home Dojo: Essential Gear for Martial Arts Training

the home dojo the author built
Photo Courtesy of Erik Landreth

The February/March 2022 issue of Black Belt includes an insightful story by Erik Landreth in which he recounts the process of building a home dojo for his family. In the article, he mentions and shows a variety of products; the links are provided here.

Author Erik Landreth on home training: "We became frustrated whenever we’d whack a wall with a weapon or bump into a piece of furniture. That’s when we started playing the what-if game. What if we were to dedicate a room for karate training? What if we were to convert a room?

Keep Reading Show less