LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Protege Saygid Izagakhmaev debuts at ONE Heavy Hitters

mma
Saygid MMA

khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege, Saygid Izagakhmaev, will make his ONE Championship debut on Friday, January 14, at ONE: Heavy Hitters. The highly-anticipated debut will be part of an extraordinary event airing live from Singapore.

But he will not jump into the lightweight division with an easy draw. His first opponent will be former welterweight title challenger James Nakashima.

Nakashima has a wealth of grappling experience under his belt as well. He is a former Nebraska Cornhusker wrestler and has competed against some of the biggest names in the sport. That wrestling helped spark his undefeated streak before coming up short in his title challenge in 2020.

But the all-time great Nurmagomedov is supremely confident in Izagakhmaev.

In a sit-down interview with ONE, Nurmagomedov remarked, “I don’t think Nakashima can control him. We’re going to defend his wrestling, and we’re going to give him some damage.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Izagakhmaev himself, who believes he is better in every area of mixed martial arts than Nakashima. Something he will have to prove on the global stage in his debut.

Nakashima is just as confident in his abilities as well. He has improved his striking under the likes of Giorgio Petrosyan and is hoping to put on a show-stealing performance to re-insert himself into the title hunt in the lightweight division.

Prepare yourself for this sensational lightweight battle as Izagakhmaev makes his debut against the all-out pressure of Nakashima.

ONE: Heavy Hitters will air across Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel on Friday, January 14, at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST.

Saygid Izagakhmaev vs. James Nakashima | Fight Preview

Preview the highly-anticipated clash between Khabib's protege Saygid Izagakhmaev and former ONE World Title challenger James Nakashima at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS!...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

Knights Templar (Order of the Monk Warriors)

history
Templar Knights
miro.medium.com / thedetailedhistory.com

Knights Templar charging with full speed

Many of the past phenomena are surrounded by mystery, but none of them excites such amount of imagination as Knights Templar. The Templar name itself still inspires imagination, as some of the most interesting legends of Christendom are associated with Templars. From their gathering and modest beginnings in the Middle East, to their tragic end and the dissolution of the order in Paris.
Keep Reading Show less