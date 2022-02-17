Kryklia, Aygun Meet For Light Heavyweight Gold At ONE Full Circle
Light heavyweight kickboxing stars Roman Kryklia and Murat Aygun will finally collide when ONE Championshipreturns on Friday, February 25, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE: Full Circle.
The matchup was initially scheduled for ONE: NextGen last October, but the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion, Kryklia, withdrew due to an undisclosed medical condition.
The bout was then scheduled for January’s ONE: Heavy Hitters event, but Aygun was removed due to COVID-19 health & safety protocols.
Now, both men are healthy and ready as ONE: Full Circle nears, and fans will finally get to delight in the heavy leather that will be exchanged for the top prize in kickboxing.
Kryklia has dazzled in his two World Title bouts. He won the gold over Tarik Khbabez by TKO after putting him on the canvas three times in the second round. When he returned over a year later, the Ukrainian dominated Andrei Stoica over five complete rounds.
But Aygun is seeking a big upset to shake the light heavyweight division up.
The Dutch-Turkish powerhouse stepped up onto the global stage in December 2020 with a three-round decision over Anderson Silva to earn his shot at the gold.
This light heavyweight tilt has been a long time in the making, but when the bell finally rings, it will deliver an exciting and hard-hitting kickboxing battle. The shocking power of this division will be seen and heard as they exchange in the middle of the Circle.
The long wait is almost over.
ONE: Full Circle airs live and free on Friday, February 25 at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST.
Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun | Co-Main Event Fight PreviewPreview the colossal ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between reigning king Roman Kryklia and Dutch-Turkish powerhouse Murat Aygun in th...
